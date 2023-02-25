99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, February 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Dodge County's season halted by powerful Northfield in section semifinals

Northfield's Will Cashin recorded a hat trick and the Raiders put 64 shots on goal in beating Dodge County in a Section 1A boys hockey semifinal on Saturday.

DC-Northfield faceoff.jpg
Northfield's Jake Geiger (11, white jersey) and Dodge County's Gideon Ellinghysen face off to start the third period of a Section 1A boys hockey semifinal game at the Rochester Recreation Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Jason Feldman / Post Bulletin
Jason Feldman
By Jason Feldman
February 25, 2023 02:42 PM

(Editor's note: this will be updated later today with comments from both coaches)

ROCHESTER — Dodge County got a glimpse Saturday at a team that very well could be playing in St. Paul in two weeks.

Northfield showed off its speed, its depth, and on occasion its standout goaltender, as the Raiders beat Dodge County 6-1 in a Section 1A semifinal game at the Rochester Recreation Center.

The top-seeded Raiders advance to the Section 1A championship game for a second straight season. They’ll face either Albert Lea or New Prague at 7 p.m. Wednesday, with the winner heading to the Class A state tournament at the Xcel Energy Center, March 8-11.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read
022621.S.RPB.DC.LCH.BHOCK.06403.jpg
Prep
Senior Moment: Dodge County's veterans 'carry' team to Section 1A quarterfinal win
Gryffon Funke scored early in OT to send Dodge County to the Section 1A boys hockey semifinals. Seniors Nels Carstensen and Riley Freiderich also combined for a key goal.
February 24, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Section wrestling
Prep
Section 1AAA wrestling: Mayo matches program record with eight state-qualifiers
The Spartans' historic season continued on Friday at the Section 1AAA individual championships.
February 24, 2023 09:02 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
012221.S.RPB.RCTC.WBB.06013.jpg
College
No. 1 RCTC women are heavy favorite to capture Region XIIIA basketball title
A berth in the NJCAA Division III National Tournament will be on the line when the RCTC women's basketball team plays in the Region XIIIA Tournament beginning Saturday in Coon Rapids.
February 24, 2023 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck

Northfield, the Big Nine Conference champion this season, took control early in the game and netted the game-winning goal less than four minutes into the game when Kamden Kaiser finished a perfect pass from Jake Geiger for his 40th goal of the season. Griffin Kennelly scored on a power play 14:01 into the period to give the top-seeded Raiders a 2-0 lead after one period.

Northfield added the first two goals of the second period before the Wildcats got on the board when Brett Ludvigsen put back a rebound of a Dylan Klomps shot 5:36 into the period to pull the Wildcats within 4-1. The Raiders answered, though, as Cashin scored twice in a 7-minute span to cap his hat trick and make it 6-1 after two.

Dodge County says goodbye to three key seniors — forwards Nels Carstensen and Riley Freiderich, and defenseman Spencer Nierman.

The Wildcats will have some talented returning players next season, led by current sophomore Brett Ludvigsen (22 goals, 52 points) and junior Gryffon Funke (31 goals, 49 points), and junior goalie Jackson Roethler. He made 58 saves Saturday as Northfield put 64 shots on goal.

Dodge County’s season ends with a 16-10-0 record. Northfield is 22-5-0.

NORTHFIELD 6, DODGE COUNTY 1

Dodge Co. 0-1-0 — 1

ADVERTISEMENT

Northfield 2-4-0 — 6

First period — 1. N, Kamden Kaiser 40 (Jake Geiger 33, Andrew Winter 13) 3:15. 2. N, Griffin Kennelly 3 (unassisted) 14:01 (pp). Second period — 3. N, Will Cashin 11 (Cayden Monson 35, Elliott Pontow 7) 2:02. 4. N, Brayden Olsen 15 (Cashin 28, Mike Fossum 30) 4:16. 5. DC, Brett Ludvigsen 22 (Dylan Klomps 14, Griffin Gibbs 5) 5:36. 6. N, Cashin 11 (Monson 36) 6:58. 7. N, Cashin 12 (Brecken Riley 10, Bridger Riley 14) 13:54. Third period — no scoring.

Shots on goal — DC 2-8-3—13; N 20-29-15—64. Goalies — DC, Jackson Roethler (L, 12-10-0; 58 saves); N, Keaton Walock (W, 22-4-0; 12 saves). Power-play opportunities — DC, none; N, 1-for-3. Penalties — DC 5-10 minutes; N 2-4 minutes.

Jason Feldman
By Jason Feldman
Jason Feldman is the sports editor of the Post Bulletin. In addition to managing the four-person sports staff at the PB, Jason covers high school football, golf and high school and junior hockey. Readers can reach Jason at 507-281-7430 or jfeldman@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Gavin.Morrissey.BRUINS.jpg
Sports
Austin Bruins win at St. Cloud on goal with one-tenth of a second to go
February 25, 2023 01:34 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Grizzlies logo
Sports
Division title on the line Saturday for Rochester Grizzlies after shootout loss
February 25, 2023 01:14 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
race1.jpg
Sports
Ron Giles has done it — 50 marathons in 50 states
February 24, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
20230225_140211.jpg
Business
The Well is open and cooking in downtown Rochester
February 25, 2023 02:56 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Hattery Gonda_groundbreaking.jpg
Local
Former Mayo CEO Dr. Robert Hattery pushed for excellence: 'Just get it done and done right'
February 25, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
IMG_9732.JPG
Health
Naloxone could be sold over the counter soon; Rochester experts say that's a good thing
February 25, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Fazoli's
Business
24-hour tacos and burritos are on the menu for northwest Rochester
February 25, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger