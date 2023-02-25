Dodge County's season halted by powerful Northfield in section semifinals

(Editor's note: this will be updated later today with comments from both coaches)

ROCHESTER — Dodge County got a glimpse Saturday at a team that very well could be playing in St. Paul in two weeks.

Northfield showed off its speed, its depth, and on occasion its standout goaltender, as the Raiders beat Dodge County 6-1 in a Section 1A semifinal game at the Rochester Recreation Center.

The top-seeded Raiders advance to the Section 1A championship game for a second straight season. They’ll face either Albert Lea or New Prague at 7 p.m. Wednesday, with the winner heading to the Class A state tournament at the Xcel Energy Center, March 8-11.

Northfield, the Big Nine Conference champion this season, took control early in the game and netted the game-winning goal less than four minutes into the game when Kamden Kaiser finished a perfect pass from Jake Geiger for his 40th goal of the season. Griffin Kennelly scored on a power play 14:01 into the period to give the top-seeded Raiders a 2-0 lead after one period.

Northfield added the first two goals of the second period before the Wildcats got on the board when Brett Ludvigsen put back a rebound of a Dylan Klomps shot 5:36 into the period to pull the Wildcats within 4-1. The Raiders answered, though, as Cashin scored twice in a 7-minute span to cap his hat trick and make it 6-1 after two.

Dodge County says goodbye to three key seniors — forwards Nels Carstensen and Riley Freiderich, and defenseman Spencer Nierman.

The Wildcats will have some talented returning players next season, led by current sophomore Brett Ludvigsen (22 goals, 52 points) and junior Gryffon Funke (31 goals, 49 points), and junior goalie Jackson Roethler. He made 58 saves Saturday as Northfield put 64 shots on goal.

Dodge County’s season ends with a 16-10-0 record. Northfield is 22-5-0.

NORTHFIELD 6, DODGE COUNTY 1

Dodge Co. 0-1-0 — 1

Northfield 2-4-0 — 6

First period — 1. N, Kamden Kaiser 40 (Jake Geiger 33, Andrew Winter 13) 3:15. 2. N, Griffin Kennelly 3 (unassisted) 14:01 (pp). Second period — 3. N, Will Cashin 11 (Cayden Monson 35, Elliott Pontow 7) 2:02. 4. N, Brayden Olsen 15 (Cashin 28, Mike Fossum 30) 4:16. 5. DC, Brett Ludvigsen 22 (Dylan Klomps 14, Griffin Gibbs 5) 5:36. 6. N, Cashin 11 (Monson 36) 6:58. 7. N, Cashin 12 (Brecken Riley 10, Bridger Riley 14) 13:54. Third period — no scoring.

Shots on goal — DC 2-8-3—13; N 20-29-15—64. Goalies — DC, Jackson Roethler (L, 12-10-0; 58 saves); N, Keaton Walock (W, 22-4-0; 12 saves). Power-play opportunities — DC, none; N, 1-for-3. Penalties — DC 5-10 minutes; N 2-4 minutes.