Done deal: Davenport dominates Night No. 2 of Gopher 50 at Deer Creek

SPRING VALLEY — Jonathan Davenport was oh-so-close to reaching victory lane on Thursday night at Deer Creek Speedway.

He left no doubt on Friday night that he had the best car on the track.

Davenport drew the pole for the 25-lap A Main on the second night of the three-night Gopher 50 event. He was offered a $10,000 bonus if he would move back to the No. 11 starting spot and win the race from there. But Davenport liked his odds starting in front of the field and chose to stay on the pole.

That decision proved to be the right one as he led every lap and collected $5,000 and his second Lucas Oil Late Models Series victory of the year.

Brandon Overton of Evans, Ga., finished second and former Gopher 50 champion Tim McCreadie of Watertown, N.Y., finished third.

“It was really a key to get out front early. I think our car was pretty good,” Davenport said. “The track was a little bit different tonight than last night. It was still really good. Brandon gave me all I wanted there I could tell he was closing I could hear him there a couple of times.

"I just had to change my rhythm up, change my line down to the bottom. I got through lapped traffic pretty good there and there weren’t too many who held me up. That’s been my Achilles’ heel here lately has been leading in lapped traffic.”

On Thursday night, Davenport, a veteran driver from Blairsville, Ga., was locked in a battle with Brandon Sheppard for most of the 25-lap feature before Chris Madden sneaked by them both with five laps to go and led the rest of the way.

Davenport — who won a whopping $1.02 million last month by winning the Eldora Million at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio — made quick work of things on Friday.

Overton closed the gap a bit late in the race when Davenport hit heavy lapped traffic, but he could get no closer than two car lengths.

“I actually over slid a couple of guys one time and I about got in the fence," Overton said. "It was a fun race, and we are definitely getting the car better so it’s something to be happy about. You always want to win them, it’s always so tough there is a bunch of good competition here. These guys are the best so to be mixing it up with them you have to feel good.”

McCreadie, who won the Firecracker 100 two weeks ago at Lernerville Speedway and has traditionally raced well at Deer Creek, has his sights set on another big payday in Saturday night's Gopher 50 finale, with the winner of the 50-lap feature receiving $50,000.

“You just have to go to your notebook and listen to the team and be better," he said. "We need a little more. I thought when I got to second (Friday night) I would be OK, but on the restart, I was hung up on the outside, so I took the bottom and got beat either way.

"We will get back to what we had done here years ago and look around and hopefully come up with something special.”

Schott wins Modifieds feature

Just as Davenport did in the Late Models feature, Chatfield's Lucas Schott started on the pole and won the USRA Modifieds A Main.

Schott picked up his second victory of the summer — his first coming back on May 5 at Mississippi Thunder Speedway in Fountain City, Wis.

Hayfield's Brandon Davis started next to Schott on the front row and finished second. Jim Chisholm (Osage, Iowa), Dustin Sorensen (Rochester) and Jeremy Nelson (Alexandria) rounded out the top five. Winona's Jake Timm, who won the feature on Thursday night, placed 13th.

FRIDAY'S FULL GOPHER 50 RESULTS