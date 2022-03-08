Donovan ready for challenge of turning La Crescent football program around

Terry Donovan is ready for a challenge and on the surface he will have one as he begins his career as a head football coach.

Donovan has spent the past 14 seasons as an assistant coach at Kasson-Mantorville. The final seven of those he was the KoMets’ offensive coordinator. This past week he accepted the job as the head coach at La Crescent-Hokah High School.

“They have a lot of work to do, but I think I’m up for it, and we’re ready to go fight down there,” Donovan said. “It’s kind of a complete rebuild.”

The Lancers did not field a football team for two straight seasons in 2019 and 2020 and the 2021 team finished 0-9.

“On the field the wins weren’t there, but they got back on the field and saved the program,” Donovan said of last fall’s Lancers team.

The 2018 team was also 0-9 and the Lancers’ last victory was on a Friday the 13th, back in October of 2017 as part of a 1-8 season. Over the past four seasons that La Crescent has fielded a football team, it has posted a 1-35 record.

The 52-year-old Donovan said he is looking forward to building the football program from the ground up, starting with the youth football program in the community.

“I think we can go and do something special,” he said. “They have a special AD (activities director) in Eriah Hayes.”

Hayes is a La Crescent native who went on to play in the NHL and is also the Lancers boys hockey coach.

“He’s giving 100 percent support,” Donovan said. “The administration is incredible; they want to win football games down there and they want to be successful. Winning is not the most important thing, but we want to teach these kids to compete in everything they do, compete and be successful in life.”

Donovan said there are talented athletes in the La Crescent area, citing examples of strong programs in other boys sports.

“There’s some kids there, we just have to get them out and get them to believe,” he said.

Donovan won’t officially start at La Crescent-Hokah until the end of this school year. But he plans on being at the school as much as he can prior to that to start the players with a culture in the weight room.

Kooper Vaughn of St. Charles had a standout freshman season for the St. John's University men's basketball team. The 6-foot-1 guard helped the Johnnies earn a berth in the Division III NCAA National Tournament.

St. John's lost its tournament-opening game 77-71 to Calvin University this past Friday. The Johnnies won the MIAC league championship with a 17-2 mark and finished the season 23-5.

Kooper Vaughn

Vaughn, a 6-foot-1 guard, started all 28 games for St. John's and he was named to the All-MIAC third team. He was one of four Johnnies named all-conference.

Vaughn finished second on the team in scoring at 11.6 points per game. He excelled from 3-point range, shooting 40.9 percent (70-for-171), and at the free-throw line, shooting 84.9 percent (62-for-73). Those are two areas where he also thrived in high school.

Vaughn had a conference-best 55 3-pointers made during league games. He led the Johnnies in scoring eight times this season and had a season-high of 27 points. He also averaged 2.8 rebounds per game.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .