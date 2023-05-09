Double trouble to start, but Warian recovers at Somerby Golf Club to advance in U.S. Open qualifying event

BYRON — Ben Warian got off to a slow start at the 2023 U.S. Open Local Qualifying No. 2 event on Monday, but he had quite the finish.

Warian was one of 79 golfers competing at Somerby Golf Club in Byron with hopes of reaching the 2023 U.S. Open, one of the four major golf tournaments. The U.S. Open is the one major tournament where any golfer with a 1.4 handicap or better has a (slim) chance of playing against the best players in the world.

Four spots were up for grabs in the first round of qualifying at Somerby. With just one 18-hole round, the players don’t have a lot of time to settle in and feel out the course.

“You’ve got to be firing from the first tee. You have to be ready to go and give it your all,” Warian said. “There’s no time to ease into it, you just have to go out there and get it.”

Warian, a native of Stillwater who plays men’s golf at the University of Minnesota, didn’t really take his own advice, however. He found the water and had a double bogey on the very first hole. Warian, who will soon turn 21, didn’t panic, however.

He needed just 61 strokes over the final 17 holes as he bounced back to win a U.S. Open qualifying round in Minnesota for the second straight year.

“It certainly feels great and it’s an exciting opportunity to have in a few weeks,” Warian said. “I’m definitely happy with how I fought through it today.”

Warian finished with a 67, one shot ahead of runner-up William Frazier of Lakeville. Frazier, like Warian, made it out of the first round of qualifying a year ago. Brady Madsen of Raymond, Minn., and Emmet Herb of Middleton, Wis., both shot 69 to earn the final two qualifying spots. Madsen and Herb are both professional players.

“I’ll take it,” Herb said.

With the event being held in southeastern Minnesota, there were 13 local players in the field. Ben Snyder and Adam Ewald of Byron, and Matt Norgaard and Eric Deutsch of Rochester all shot 76.

Emmet Herb of Middleton, Wis., sinks a short putt at the ninth hole at Somerby Golf Club in Byron on Monday, May 8, 2023, during the first round of U.S. Open qualifying in men's golf. Herb carded a 69 to tie for third place and earn on of four qualifying spots in the next round. Guy N. Limbeck / Post Bulletin

The recent rain made the course soft and helped with scores being low for the top players. Nine players were able to break par.

“Everything was in beautiful shape and the greens were in great shape,” Warian said. “It’s just a fun golf course to play.”

Warian is familiar with Somerby Golf Club as he has played at the course in the past. He said that helped him with knowing how putts would break and how certain shots would play out.

“I hit a lot of good iron shots,” he said.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Warian has been hitting stellar shots all spring. In 10 stroke-play events this season, Warian led the Gophers in scoring average, 71.7 per round.

“I’m having a good stretch at the end of the spring and I certainly hope to continue that,” he said.

Both of Warian’s parents played golf and he started at a young age. His dedication has paid off and he has reaped the benefits of his hard work the last few years.

“I really started to fall in love with it in high school,” he said. “Really started to love practicing and the process and the grind of getting better.”

Ben Warian

Warian, Frazier, Madsen and Herb now move to the second and final round of qualifying in early June. That event, held over a number of places across the country, will feature 36 holes of golf, all played in one day.

Before Warian plays in that event, he will take part in the NCAA Regional Tournament. He is the No. 2 seed among individuals in the Bath Regional, which will be held at Eagle Eye Golf Club in Bath, Mich., May 15-17.

Last year more than 9,000 players attempted to earn qualifying status to the U.S. Open and 65 were able to advance to the event.

Warian has one year left playing at Minnesota where he wants “to do some big things.” But after that, he also hopes to get the opportunity to have a professional career in golf.

2023 US Open Local Qualifying No. 2

At Somerby Golf Club, par 72

(p) — professional players; (a) — amateur players

Qualifiers from event

1 Ben Warian (a) (Stillwater) 67; 2. William Frazier (a) (Lakeville) 68; 3. (tie) Brady Madsen (p) (Raymond); Emmet Herb (p) (Middleton, Wis.) 69.

Alternates

5. Alex Kline (p) (Woodbury) 70; 6. Ross Miller (p) (Maple Grove) 70.

Local players

Ben Snyder (a) (Byron) 76; Adam Ewald (a) (Byron) 76; Matt Norgaard (a) (Rochester) 76; Eric Deutsch (a) (Rochester) 76; Isaac Ahn (a) (Rochester) 78; Brian Moehnke (a) (Kasson) 78; Jake Fishbaugher (a) (Preston) 80; Bryce Galewski (a) (Winona); Andy Roberts (a) (Rochester) 82; Will Wente (a) (Rochester) 82; Dan Trainor (a) (Byron) 86; Steven Eng (a) (Byron) 87; Matthew Loga (a) (St. Charles) DNF.

