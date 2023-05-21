Drivers turn out in record numbers for season opener at Deer Creek

SPRING VALLEY — The weather finally cooperated, and so did local stock car drivers.

Deer Creek Speedway was able to hold its season opener Saturday night, nearly a month later than originally scheduled, and drivers showed up in full force. A record 174 cars were checked in for Saturday's opener at the 3/8-mile dirt track.

Joe Chisholm of Osage, Iowa, picked up where he left off last season. The defending track champion in the USRA B-Modifieds division won one of two feature races held in that class Saturday, after starting on the outside of Row 2. Austin's Garitt Wytaske won the other B-Mods feature, taking the lead quickly after starting in the third position.

Saturday's B-Modifieds heat winners were Harley Dais (Winona), Landon Volkman (Rushford), Jackson Hale (Grand Meadow), Michael Johnson (Rose Creek) and Brody Shaw (Brownsdale).

In the final race of the evening, the USRA Modifieds feature, Brandon Davis put on the show of the night. Davis, the Deer Creek track champ in 2014, 2019 and 2020, started the 26-car Modifieds feature in 19th, and weaved and worked his way to the front to win the season opener.

Jacob Bleess (Chatfield), Rodney Sanders (Happy, Texas), Alex Williamson (Rushford) and Aaron Benson (Clear Lake, Iowa) won the Modifieds heat races.

In the USRA Stock Cars feature, Mabel's Brayden Gjere attempted to put on a show similar to the one Davis put on, but Gjere's charge from the 12th starting spot came up just one spot short, as he finished as the runner-up to veteran Stock Car driver — and defending Deer Creek track champ — Kyle Falck of Decorah, Iowa. Chatfield's Levi Schott placed third.

Stock Cars heat winners included Ryan Jacobsen (Le Roy), Andrew Borchardt (Plymouth, Iowa) and Gjere.

Chris Hovden of Cresco, Iowa, won the USRA Hobby Stocks feature, while Parker Anderson (Welcome), Hovden, and Luke Schluetter (New Hampton, Iowa) won heat races.

Bloomer, Wis., driver Nick Koehler won the Wissota Midwest Modifieds feature race, holding off Kasson's Christopher Deno and Ellendale's Kadden Kath. Koehler, Shane Howell (Buffalo), and Kath won heat races.

Nathan Kilwine of Glenville won the Mini Mods feature race.

The United States Modified Touring Series will make its first stop of the season at Deer Creek next weekend, for the annual Southern Minnesota Spring Challenge. It will be a three-day event this year, with a practice scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday. Three full race shows are scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Saturday's full Deer Creek Speedway results