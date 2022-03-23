East coast is next stop on hockey journey for Grizzlies' Wright

There’s not much more Justin Wright can accomplish in junior hockey.

He’s been a two-year standout for the Rochester Grizzlies, earning a place as one of the team’s captains this season.

A Hong Kong native, Wright has 34 goals and 76 points in 89 career games as a Grizzly.

The 20-year-old — Wright turns 21 in August — will close his junior hockey career, and his Grizzlies career, this week at the Fraser Cup — the North American 3 Hockey League’s national championship tournament, in St. Peters, Mo., just outside of St. Louis.

Wright’s next step is also now secured, and it’s one he’s been looking forward to for close to a year. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound first-line center committed to play NCAA Division III college hockey at Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine, in the southwestern part of the state, approximately 140 miles north of Boston.

“That was one of the places I’ve been looking at since the beginning,” Wright said after confirming his commitment to Bowdoin with the team’s coaching staff on Monday, a day after the Grizzlies locked up the NA3HL Central Division postseason title. “I went out east and took a look at a few schools last summer. That was one of them. I really liked it; it’s been my top choice for awhile, so I’m really fortunate to be able to go there.”

Justin Wright

Wright became an every-night player for the Grizzlies in the second half of his rookie season, playing in 41 games last year and recording 14 goals and 25 points on a team loaded with veterans. He played in three of Rochester’s four games at the Fraser Cup a year ago, including scoring a goal in a national semifinal victory against the Sheridan (Wyo.) Hawks.

This season, Wright has elevated his game and his leadership. He has played in 48 of Rochester’s 53 games — missing time only because of a callup to the Austin Bruins in late January — and has 20 goals and 31 assists, for 51 points. He was second on the team to Kyle Bauer (55 points) in regular-season points (48). Wright also has four game-winning goals and is tied with Adam Johnson for the team lead in short-handed goals (2).

Wright said he liked the size and the feel of Brunswick (population of approximately 22,000), as well as the Bowdoin campus, hockey facilities and most importantly the Bears’ coaching staff.

“It’s a small school, a small-town feel, which suits me pretty well,” he said. “I really like the coaches and they have a great rink, too.”

Bowdoin head coach Jamie Dumont has been the Bears head coach for 11 seasons and has previous experience as an assistant coach at the NCAA Division I level, as an assistant coach at Bowling Green in the mid-2000s. Assistant coach Stan Moore also has more than two decades of Division I coaching experience, having served as an assistant coach at Brown University, Providence College and Colgate.

“They really care about their players,” Wright said. “They have a lot of pride in their program, like we have here in Rochester, too.”

Wright will head to Bowdoin in the fall. He hopes he makes the trip east as an NA3HL national champion.

“We are excited for this opportunity for Justin, he has worked extremely hard over the past two seasons,” Grizzlies head coach and general manager Chris Ratzloff said. “His development as a player and a leader will be a valuable addition to Bowdoin. We look forward to following his progress and know he will do great things in college and life.”