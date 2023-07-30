Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Eight-run sixth inning propels Honkers over Minot

Rochester was able to overcome a five-run deficit to snap a three-game losing streak.

Rochester Honkers baseball logo
By Staff reports
Today at 10:25 PM

MINOT — The Rochester Honkers scored eight in the sixth inning to knock off the Minot Hot Tots 10-8 on Saturday night in Minot.

The win snaps a three-game losing streak and improves the Honkers to 11-13 in the second half and 29-29 overall. Minot falls to 7-16 and 14-41.

The Honkers fell behind early as the Hot Tots scored six runs — five earned — off of Rochester starter Drew Peters in three plus innings to take a 5-1 lead after four. But Minot would have a hard time getting things going against Honkers' reliever Ryan Mixey. The 6-foot-3 right-hander tossed four shutout innings to keep the Honkers in it.

The offense rewarded him with his eight runs in the sixth. The Honkers sent 13 men to the plate, recording six hits and capitalizing off of two errors in the inning. Petey Craska had a two-run double to highlight the frame.

Carson Stevens and Ian Daughtery also had run-scoring hits in the inning. They each had three hits to lead a Honkers offense that recorded 12.

The Hot Tots did put up a threat in the ninth.

They scored a run and had runners on second and third with two down, but Jonathan Largaespada was able to get the ground out to close the door for the Honkers.

The Honkers will go for the sweep of the Hot Tots on Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m.

Link to full box score

