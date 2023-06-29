Entering final stretch of first half, Honkers still in the hunt for division title despite recent skid

ROCHESTER — After 29 games in 28 days and many miles on the road, the Rochester Honkers earned a much-deserved couple of days off on Monday and Tuesday.

After hosting a youth clinic Monday morning, manager Andrew Urbistondo spent it like most of his players did.

“I slept like an extra eight hours,” the second-year manager said with a laugh.

The two days off couldn’t have come at a better time.

Entering the mini-break, the Honkers had lost 11 of 16 games with the latest loss coming Sunday, a game in which Rochester committed six errors that led to eight unearned runs in a 13-7 loss. Yet, as of Thursday morning, they are one of four teams in the Great Plains East Division separated by just two games for first place. Thunder Bay (16-11) is in first, followed by Duluth (15-12) and Eau Claire (16-13) one game back, and the Honkers (15-14) two games out.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Through this stretch we have talked about how early on we started hot and how everyone was together," first-baseman Petey Craska said. "We just really have to stick together as a team and not take it personal and everything like that. You can get caught up with how you are doing personally. Just need to stick with our guys and have each others backs and we will succeed just like we were in the beginning."

Overall, the team numbers for the Honkers are respectable.

The pitching staff is in the top half of the league in nearly every category and currently sport a decent 4.50 team ERA. That includes a game in which they allowed 20 runs.

Yet, the defense and offense has suffered as of late.

The Honkers fielded one of the best defenses through the first couple of weeks, but have committed 10 errors in their past two games. The offense, meanwhile, even with 2022 NWL All-Star Nico Regino continuing his stellar season — he’s currently third third in the league with a batting average of .382 — the Honkers are in the middle or in the bottom half of the league in nearly every offensive category.

But when the offense does perform, the pitching or the defense falters.

The result? It's been tough to win games.

“At this point, it’s just about putting it all together,” Urbistondo said. “We’ll pitch well and then we won’t hit well. We hit well, we don’t pitch well or we have errors. We have the talent. We just have to put it all together each game."

ADVERTISEMENT

The first half ends Monday, July 3, with the second half kicking off on the fourth. With not many first half games remaining, the Honkers know a playoff spot is at stake. The teams with the best records in each division of the Northwoods League at the end of the first half of the season, earn playoff spots.

“We’re bringing that focus,” Urbistondo said. “The biggest deal is to have that type of focus, but also not to worry about it too much and play our game. Keep having fun with each other, get things lined up and the wins will come. But once that kid on the microphone says play ball, it’s to go dancing.”

Unfortunately, that focus wasn't where it needed to be after the two days off.

The Honkers committed four more errors that led to three unearned runs and let a ninth-inning lead slip away as they fell to the Minnesota Mud Puppies 8-6 in 10 innings on Wednesday.

"Too many errors," Urbistondo said. "They will hear about it."

It dropped the Honkers to 15-14 overall. Yet, with Thunder Bay and Eau Claire scheduled to play a two-game series — both teams are ahead of Rochester in the standings — and Eau Claire on the schedule for Monday, the Honkers know there is still the opportunity ahead of them.

“One of the biggest things we talked about is just keep pulling from the same end of the rope,” Urbistondo said. “It's easy to start questioning things and doing stuff different, doing things that are kind of going against the grain. When you're losing, you’re in your own head and that's kind of the deal with every team. You can win as much as you want. But at some point, you're going to hit a wall. This is baseball. And I felt like we kind of hit our wall but you know, like I said, the biggest thing I've been telling them is just keep keep pulling from the same end of the rope. Keep sticking with it, keep trusting it, it'll happen."