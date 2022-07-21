SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Entering home stretch, Honkers looking to put it all together

Fueled by a high-powered offense, Rochester is hoping an improving pitching staff leads to a fun stretch run.

Honkers vs. Mud Puppies
Jakob Guardado makes contact during a Northwoods League baseball game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies at Mayo Field on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin file photo
Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
July 21, 2022 10:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — For Andrew Urbistondo, it’s hard to believe that Tuesday was the 2022 Northwoods League All-Star game.

The summer has flown by for the first-year Rochester Honkers manager. In fact, it feels like just yesterday that he collected his first win as their manager with a 5-2 victory in the season opener on Memorial Day.

Also Read
RPD - ARRESTS.png
Local
3 arrested during chaotic scene Wednesday night at Rochester apartments
"We basically ran into a large group or groups of uncooperative people that did not want to tell the police anything and physically prevented us from doing our jobs," Rochester Police Lt. Tom Faudskar said.
July 21, 2022 10:02 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
RPD - ASSAULT.png
Local
Man arrested for kicking a cop Wednesday at Salvation Army in downtown Rochester
When officers went to apprehend the man, he kicked one officer in the stomach, causing the officer to fall.
July 21, 2022 09:35 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

“Game one and we won on opening night and we're like, Hey, we're 1-0. But guess what? We still have 71 more games,” Urbistondo said with a laugh. “Now, with a little less than a month left to go, some of the guys are kind of looking around and they're like, ‘I don't know where the time went.’"

The Honkers — 6-4 in the second half and 21-23 overall, entering Thursday's home game against Willmar — have had their share of ups and downs this summer, but overall have been a fun group to watch. They play hard and with an electric offense that is really clicking right now, are never truly out of a game.

The Honkers have scored eight or more runs in 10 of the last 15 games and are averaging close to eight runs per contest (7.8) in the second half. They are now in the top seven in the NWL in both runs scored and RBIs — eight Honkers have 15 or more RBIs — while being fourth as a team with a .384 on-base percentage. Led by Michael Carico’s .484 OBP, the Honkers have 12 with an on-base percentage better than .380. Nine Honkers also have a batting average better than .260.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The offense has been there,” Urbistondo said. “But you know, the thing that's actually been more satisfying is the consistency of the offense. I love to see the fight in our guys. Obviously our pitching staff isn't the strongest compared to other teams. But, you know, if we got a pitcher up there that's keeping us in the game, I trust our offense to get the job done.
"So, you know, it doesn't matter if we're down eight or three or in a tied ballgame. I know the offense is going to come out and do something. So I’ve been very, very, very satisfied with our offensive play.”

With 24 games left though, it’s that pitching that needs to improve if the Honkers are looking for a run at the Great Plains West Division second-half title.

They are in the bottom six in the league with a team ERA of 5.84.

Yet, there have been flashes of improvement.

“Some of our guys in the first half that didn't do too well are trying to turn it around and have a little bit better second half,” Urbistondo said. “So it's nice to see the guys moving in the right direction, which at the end of the day is our end goal. Get guys better and you know, play good baseball and not worry too much about the wins and losses. Obviously we want to win, but my primary focus is making better men and then better ballplayers.”

The Honkers have received a boost with incoming Fresno State University freshman Carson Revay, who has allowed just two earned runs with 12 strikeouts in 12⅔ innings. Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi sophomore Sebastian Mejia is also throwing the ball well, allowing one earned run with 11 strikeouts in seven innings since making his first appearance on July 7.

Urbistondo and company hope those two can continue their way and combine with the strides made from the first half to right an inconsistent pitching staff. Add that to the high-powered offense and it’s not difficult to see why the Honkers envision a playoff push.

“We've definitely had a lot of ups and downs,” Urbistondo said. “I think we have such a great group of guys. I wouldn't want to do it with anyone else.”

Related Topics: NORTHWOODS LEAGUEROCHESTER HONKERSROCHESTER
Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
Alex VandenHouten has been a sports reporter at the Post Bulletin since Sept. 2021. He loves to go hiking, biking, snowshoeing and just simply being outdoors with his wife Olivia. Readers can reach Alex at avandenhouten@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
060221-MED-CITY-FC-SOCCER-0395.jpg
Sports
Med City FC rides togetherness to NPSL Midwest semifinals
Med City FC has reached the National Premier Soccer League Midwest Region semifinals, and done it behind a roster that quickly came together as one.
July 21, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Rochester Royals Baseball logo
Sports
Michalak, Meiners again go deep but Royals fall in 13 innings
The Rochester Royals fell 8-7 in 13 innings to Holmen, Wis., in amateur baseball on Sunday.
July 21, 2022 12:33 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester A's vs Stewartville Legion Baseball
Sports
Photos: D1 American Legion Baseball, Rochester A's and Stewartville faceoff in Winona
The Rochester A's defeated Stewartville 4-3 in D1 Legion Baseball in Winona on Wednesday, July 20.
July 20, 2022 11:46 PM
 · 
By  Tucker Allen Covey
BROOKE.LEONE.ACTION.jpg
Sports
Mayo graduate Brooke Leone recognized for giving back to hockey with College Hockey Inc. award
Brooke Leone has immersed herself in hockey for almost as long as she can remember. Whether it's playing, coaching or officiating, the 2018 Rochester Mayo grad has given back to the sport nearly as much as she's put into it. She was recognized by College Hockey Inc. for that passion and commitment.
July 20, 2022 02:45 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports