Entering home stretch, Honkers looking to put it all together

ROCHESTER — For Andrew Urbistondo, it’s hard to believe that Tuesday was the 2022 Northwoods League All-Star game.

The summer has flown by for the first-year Rochester Honkers manager. In fact, it feels like just yesterday that he collected his first win as their manager with a 5-2 victory in the season opener on Memorial Day.

“Game one and we won on opening night and we're like, Hey, we're 1-0. But guess what? We still have 71 more games,” Urbistondo said with a laugh. “Now, with a little less than a month left to go, some of the guys are kind of looking around and they're like, ‘I don't know where the time went.’"

The Honkers — 6-4 in the second half and 21-23 overall, entering Thursday's home game against Willmar — have had their share of ups and downs this summer, but overall have been a fun group to watch. They play hard and with an electric offense that is really clicking right now, are never truly out of a game.

The Honkers have scored eight or more runs in 10 of the last 15 games and are averaging close to eight runs per contest (7.8) in the second half. They are now in the top seven in the NWL in both runs scored and RBIs — eight Honkers have 15 or more RBIs — while being fourth as a team with a .384 on-base percentage. Led by Michael Carico’s .484 OBP, the Honkers have 12 with an on-base percentage better than .380. Nine Honkers also have a batting average better than .260.

“The offense has been there,” Urbistondo said. “But you know, the thing that's actually been more satisfying is the consistency of the offense. I love to see the fight in our guys. Obviously our pitching staff isn't the strongest compared to other teams. But, you know, if we got a pitcher up there that's keeping us in the game, I trust our offense to get the job done.

"So, you know, it doesn't matter if we're down eight or three or in a tied ballgame. I know the offense is going to come out and do something. So I’ve been very, very, very satisfied with our offensive play.”

With 24 games left though, it’s that pitching that needs to improve if the Honkers are looking for a run at the Great Plains West Division second-half title.

They are in the bottom six in the league with a team ERA of 5.84.

Yet, there have been flashes of improvement.

“Some of our guys in the first half that didn't do too well are trying to turn it around and have a little bit better second half,” Urbistondo said. “So it's nice to see the guys moving in the right direction, which at the end of the day is our end goal. Get guys better and you know, play good baseball and not worry too much about the wins and losses. Obviously we want to win, but my primary focus is making better men and then better ballplayers.”

The Honkers have received a boost with incoming Fresno State University freshman Carson Revay, who has allowed just two earned runs with 12 strikeouts in 12⅔ innings. Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi sophomore Sebastian Mejia is also throwing the ball well, allowing one earned run with 11 strikeouts in seven innings since making his first appearance on July 7.

Urbistondo and company hope those two can continue their way and combine with the strides made from the first half to right an inconsistent pitching staff. Add that to the high-powered offense and it’s not difficult to see why the Honkers envision a playoff push.

“We've definitely had a lot of ups and downs,” Urbistondo said. “I think we have such a great group of guys. I wouldn't want to do it with anyone else.”