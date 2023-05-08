Experienced Med City FC expecting another banner season

ROCHESTER — Med City FC was chosen to play in this year’s Minnesota Super Cup.

The amateur soccer tournament, which consists of six teams, is done in stages and begins for Med City FC on May 17 with a home game with Vlora FC (Minneapolis).

It was for good reason that Med City FC was chosen. The Mayhem have simply been one of the most consistently excellent amateur soccer clubs in the Midwest — much less the state — since their inception in 2017.

Never once has the Frank Spaeth-owned team produced a losing season. The Mayhem are also trending upward, last season winning their first National Premier Soccer League North Division regular-season title.

“We had the ability to get all the players close and make them connected as a group last season,” said Mayhem fifth-year coach Neil Cassidy. “That makes a massive impact on the field. They gelled. And once you get on some winning ways, that builds confidence. And once you have that, everything comes easier.”

ADVERTISEMENT

There is ample reason to believe that this Med City FC edition — which begins its season at home on Tuesday with a non-league contest with Austin Villa — will play a lot like last year, if not better.

The good feelings stem from this year’s team looking a lot like year’s, something that’s far from a given in amateur soccer where players come and go year to year. The Mayhem had just two returning players in 2022 and still managed excellence. This season they might have as many as 15 of their players back from 2022, as well as a few who have played with the Mayhem in the past.

“Things are looking really good,” Spaeth said. “We’ve got a lot of guys returning, the most I think that we’ve ever had. Then we got a few surprises with guys who played for us in prior years who are back.”

Among the latter are three headliners — Jack Hilton-Jones, Tristan Jumeau and Henry Tolbert. Midfielder Hilton-Jones was an all-region selection for the Mayhem in 2019 and 2021, midfielder Jumeau played for the Mayhem in 2019 and is a former Division I player at Georgia State University, and blazing-fast striker Tolbert played for the Mayhem the second half of the 2021 season and is a former Mr. Soccer award winner while playing at Austin High School.

They should make an already rich returning Med City FC lineup even richer. One disappointment for the Mayhem is that top performer Andres Garcia, another Austin graduate and Med City FC’s leading scorer last year, is not returning as he mends from an ACL injury.

What excites Spaeth and Cassidy most about this year’s roster is all of the depth that’s there.

“We have a lot of different options as opposed to putting pressure on just one of our players,” said Cassidy, especially referring to the Mayhem’s offense. “We have multiple players who can keep teams guessing.”

With all of that depth, Spaeth is sure that competition for starting jobs — and playing time period — will make each individual better.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ve got nine of our starters back from our conference championship team of a year ago,” Spaeth said. “That includes all of our back four (defensemen) returning. The interesting thing is that some of those guys who started last year may not be starters this year because of all of the competition. Guys are going to be fighting to stay there. We’ve got some really strong challengers to take spots.”

The Mayhem’s first NPSL match is May 13 at Dakota Fusion FC. Its first home league contest is May 20, taking on LC Aris FC. All home matches are 7 p.m. at Rochester Regional Stadium.

MED CITY FC

2023 schedule

(All games start at 7 p.m.; all home games at Rochester Regional Stadium)

May 9 — Austin Villa

May 13 — at Dakota Fusion FC

May 20 — LC Aris FC

ADVERTISEMENT

May 24 — at Joy SLP

May 27 — at Minnesota TwinStars FC

May 31 — at Duluth FC

June 3 — Granite City FC

June 10 — Joy SLP

June 14 — at Sioux Falls Thunder FC

June 17 — Dakota Fusion FC

June 21 — at LC Aris FC

ADVERTISEMENT

June 24 — Minnesota TwinStars FC

June 28 — Duluth FC

July 5 — Sioux Falls Thunder FC

July 12 — NPSL North Conference semifinals (TBA)

July 15 — NPSL North Conference final (TBA)

