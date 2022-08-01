Express rally to split two-game series with Honkers

ROCHESTER — The Eau Claire (Wis.) Express scored twice in the seventh inning to rally past the Rochester Honkers 7-5 on Sunday at Mayo Field to earn a split of the two-game series.

The game saw five different lead changes. Theo Hardy's two-run double sparked a three-run sixth inning that had given the Honkers a 5-4 lead.

The Express bounced right back with two runs in the seventh, however. Peter Brookshaw tied the game with an RBI single and Charlie Szykowny put the Express ahead for good with a sacrifice fly. Brookshaw, who finished 3-for-5, provided the Express with an insurance run in the top of the ninth with a solo home run, his second of the season.

Hardy's two RBIs give him 25 for the season. Jaxson Edwards walked with the bases loaded right before Hardy's double in the sixth. Nate Chester had a two-run single in the first inning to put the Honkers up 2-1.

Michael Brown went 2-for-4 as the Honkers finished with eight hits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rochester used six pitchers in the game. None went more than two innings and they combined to give up 10 hits.

The Honkers are now 25-31 overall and 10-12 in the second half of the season. They will host the Bismarck (N.D.) Larks at Mayo Field at 6:35 p.m. Monday.

Honkers boxscore

Theo Hardy with a 2-run 2B to give Rochester Honkers a 5-4 lead over Eau Claire after 6. pic.twitter.com/wHJY6Sgnng — Guy N. Limbeck (@PBglimbeck) August 1, 2022