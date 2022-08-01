SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Express rally to split two-game series with Honkers

The Rochester Honkers suffered a 7-5 loss to the Eau Claire Express 4-0 in Northwoods League play Sunday.

Rochester Honkers baseball logo
By Staff reports
July 31, 2022 11:20 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — The Eau Claire (Wis.) Express scored twice in the seventh inning to rally past the Rochester Honkers 7-5 on Sunday at Mayo Field to earn a split of the two-game series.

The game saw five different lead changes. Theo Hardy's two-run double sparked a three-run sixth inning that had given the Honkers a 5-4 lead.

The Express bounced right back with two runs in the seventh, however. Peter Brookshaw tied the game with an RBI single and Charlie Szykowny put the Express ahead for good with a sacrifice fly. Brookshaw, who finished 3-for-5, provided the Express with an insurance run in the top of the ninth with a solo home run, his second of the season.

Hardy's two RBIs give him 25 for the season. Jaxson Edwards walked with the bases loaded right before Hardy's double in the sixth. Nate Chester had a two-run single in the first inning to put the Honkers up 2-1.

Michael Brown went 2-for-4 as the Honkers finished with eight hits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rochester used six pitchers in the game. None went more than two innings and they combined to give up 10 hits.

The Honkers are now 25-31 overall and 10-12 in the second half of the season. They will host the Bismarck (N.D.) Larks at Mayo Field at 6:35 p.m. Monday.

Honkers boxscore

Related Topics: ROCHESTER HONKERSROCHESTERNORTHWOODS LEAGUE
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Rochester Royals Baseball logo
Sports
Royals conclude regular season with road loss to Minnetonka
Minnetonka defeated the Rochester Royals 8-4 in amateur baseball on Sunday.
July 31, 2022 11:45 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Honkers vs. Willmar
Sports
Saturday Sports Q&A: Ritzer grateful to be on field with Honkers after recovery from broken leg
It was around this time last year that Alex Ritzter learned the injury he played through during his senior season at Stillwater High School was in fact a broken leg. It forced him to redshirt his freshman season at the University of North Carolina, but he's happy to be back on the field this summer in Rochester.
July 30, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Honkers get a team effort to blank Express
The Rochester Honkers shut out the Eau Claire Express 4-0 in Northwoods League play Saturday.
July 30, 2022 12:29 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Royals Baseball logo
Sports
Royals wrap up league play with big win over New Hampton
Joe Sperry hit a home run as the Rochester Royals defeated the Hampton Cardinals 11-1 in amateur baseball on Friday.
July 29, 2022 11:38 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports