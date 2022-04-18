Feldman: Pat Lund was a larger than life, down to Earth southeastern Minnesota sports icon

Pat Lund loved nothing better than to tell stories.

I’d guess that 98% of the time those stories were sports-related. So, as I thought over the past week-plus of the best way to honor him, I decided that telling some of my favorite stories about him would be a good answer.

Pat loved to laugh and to make others laugh.

So what better way to remember a media colleague, a great friend, and a southeastern Minnesota sports icon than to tell some stories about him.

I’ll start with my favorite:

The 2011 Class AA boys high school hockey state championship game was well into its third overtime.

Duluth East had controlled a good portion of the play, but Eden Prairie was battling to stay in it, almost to the end of a sixth period. Eden Prairie’s star forward Kyle Rau, the 2011 Minnesota Mr. Hockey Award winner, was playing all-out on every shift even though he had been absolutely crushed by a clean hit from a Greyhounds player along the boards late in the second OT.

Rau had blood smeared across his chin and chinstrap, but he powered on.

Pat was sitting to my left along press row high atop the Xcel Energy Center that night. Neither of us were covering the game, but we both had an inclination it might be an instant classic, so we stuck around after watching games earlier in the day.

As the third OT rolled along, my stomach hurt from a combination of laughing at Lund’s endless catalog of stories and the bottomless dish of spicy Chex Mix served in the press box.

Though I wasn’t covering the game, I was using a fancy and relatively new tool — an app called Twitter — to relay thoughts and observations about the game.

Early in the game, Pat was watching me and said “I need to get that, too. How do I set up my own Twitter?”

His eyes were still glued to his phone — finding athletes, coaches and media members across the state and country to follow — as time ticked down in the third OT. The clock was inside of four minutes as an Eden Prairie player carried the puck across the offensive blue line and let a shot fly. The puck trickled through the legs of East’s goalie and lay in the crease for what felt like an eternity.

As an East defenseman skated toward the puck to clear it from danger, the crowd gasped as Rau came streaking through the left circle, dove and swatted the puck just as the East player attempted to clear it. Rau’s stick got the better of it and the puck fluttered into the open net to give Eden Prairie a dramatic victory and a state championship.

The Xcel Center erupted.

Then I felt a punch in my arm.

Pat had missed the whole thing, staring at Twitter.

“Why didn’t you tell me to look up?” he yelled at me.

Seconds later, he let his deep belly laugh go, chuckling at himself for having missed what has become one of the more iconic goals ever scored at The Tourney.

I reminded him of that goal every year during the high school hockey playoffs. And he always laughed.

Saddened & a bit stunned to wake to the news that Pat Lund has passed away. He & I always wanted to beat one another to news, but he wasn’t a competitor, he was a friend. Section semifinal Saturday won’t be the same. Thoughts & prayers with his wife Jamie & family. RIP buddy. 💔 pic.twitter.com/5Akg9DyGEV — Jason Feldman (@PBFeldy) April 8, 2022

That’s what was so great about Pat, his ability to laugh at himself and laugh with others. He knew everyone — as well as every highway and back road — in southeastern Minnesota and everyone knew him. Even if you’d never met him, you knew him if you watched his sportscast.

The guy who was on our TVs at 6:20 and 10:20 every night for three decades was the same guy in person.

We’ve heard the same words a lot over the past 10 days: Mentor, friend, dedicated.

Pat was all those things to so many young journalists, including this one, who’s not so young anymore. Sure, we worked for “competing” media outlets, but Pat never saw me or treated me as a competitor. Did we like to beat one another to a sports story? Absolutely. And we’d let one another know about it, too.

A few times a year, the phone call would go like this, with both he and I having been on either end of it at times:

“Hey, how’d you get that story?”

“Can’t tell you.”

“I know, but c’mon, how’d you find out about it?”

“Can’t tell you.”

Then, after about a 15-second pause, Pat’s booming laugh would break the silence.

“Feldy,” he’d say, “let’s talk about it over a cold one. Soon!”

‘See ya later’

If Pat liked and respected you, you weren’t just a friend to him. He made you feel like family.

He loved to talk and tell stories, but his greatest skill might have been his ability to listen and offer advice without you really realizing that he was offering advice.

Simply put, Pat Lund had a way of putting people at ease.

He did that for me the first time he ever put me on air.

Our special to remember Pat Lund:https://t.co/TSfiiAWcp1 — Mark Poulose (@MarkPoulose) April 15, 2022

It was the summer of 2006, when the Nationwide Tour — the top developmental tour for the PGA Tour — made its first appearance at Somerby Golf Club in Byron for a tournament won by future PGA Tour and Ryder Cup star Brandt Snedeker.

As I sat just off a fairway on the west side of the course at 6:15 that night, Pat began talking to me from the studio. The monitor that would have allowed me to see him and the highlights he was showing, had burnt out.

We spent a good portion of that week sitting in the media trailer at the end of the Somerby parking lot, telling stories and sharing tips about the best places to find shade on the course.

“Feldy,” he said. “I won’t ask you anything on air that we haven’t already talked about this week.”

He proceeded to ask me what felt like 75 questions (in reality, probably more like two or three) that we hadn’t talked about at all. I stumbled through some answers and when I was done, thought, “well I won’t have to worry about Pat asking me to do that again.”

As I was getting to the media trailer, my phone rang.

“Feldy, that was awesome! We need to have you on again soon,” Pat said. “That was great!”

Truth be told, I watched a tape later and it wasn’t at all awesome.

But that was Pat being Pat.

He knew how to make a young journalist who’d never been on TV before feel like a star, if even for a moment.

Long-time KTTC sports director Pat Lund, left, shares the set with weekend sports anchor Mark Poulose, who took over the sports director job when Lund retired in December 2020. (Contributed photo)

The more I think about that story, the more I realize that he has done that for literally hundreds — if not thousands — of co-workers and athletes across southeastern Minnesota over the past 30-plus years.

I watched him talk to countless coaches over the years and Pat would somehow quickly find a way to relate to them. He always had a story about a team from a coach’s hometown, or he had watched that coach play college ball at a D3 school somewhere, or he knew a lady who knew a guy whose brother knew the coach’s aunt.

I don’t know how he did it. Every. Single. Time.

Pat was a family man, too. He loved his wife Jamie and loved every second of watching his son, Myles, play hockey for Mayo, the Rochester Ice Hawks and then at Ole Miss a little more than a decade ago.

He also loved the responsibility — and worked tirelessly — of bringing us all of the scores from southeastern Minnesota on a nightly basis. He knew just how many people waited for him to show up at 10:20 with highlights of their kids or grandkids or friends or neighbors.

Pat — whether we’d talk quickly for a minute as he rushed off to another game, or we’d sit atop the Recreation Center for a full day of high school playoff hockey — would never say “goodbye” when he left.

And, so, selfishly, I won’t either because, like many of us, I’m not yet ready to say goodbye to a good friend. So I’ll end this the way he always would:

Pat, we’ll see ya later.