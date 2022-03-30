Feldman: 'Plug and play' Grizzlies beat the odds to become national champions

The COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrinkle into the 2020-21 college and junior hockey seasons.

The NCAA granted college players a fifth year of eligibility due to the shortened — or in some cases, canceled — season.

The Canadian border was closed, too, which left some players from the U.S. who planned to play in one of Canada’s many junior leagues, scrambling for a place to play in the U.S.

A figurative dam for player movement was created.

Some guys who would’ve moved on from the Tier I USHL to college hockey ended up staying put in the USHL for another season. That left fewer available roster spots in that league for players looking to move up from the Tier II NAHL. The trickle down effect hit the NA3HL, too, with fewer of the top players in that league being able to move up.

Think of it like trying to climb a ladder, but there are so many people on it that there’s no room to get a hand on the next rung, and there are even more people below you trying to move up, too.

There were fewer roster spots available at all levels and less ice time for borderline players, the guys on the low end of depth charts. That congestion was beneficial for junior teams and coaches, who had a bigger pool of players to sift through to construct rosters.

For the Rochester Grizzlies, the biggest benefit was the return of players who, had it not been for the logjam created by the pandemic, most certainly would have moved up the ladder to college or a higher level of junior hockey.

The Grizzlies had three players who, at the start of the ‘20-‘21 season, had already played at least 87 games with the franchise — Joey Fodstad (87), Matt DeRosa (88) and Peyton Hart (93).

By contrast, just four months after losing to North Iowa in the 2021 Fraser Cup championship, the Grizzlies entered the 2021-22 season with just two players who had played in more than 40 games with the team, or in the North American 3 Hockey League, and just four players with more than 20 games.

More than half of the Grizzlies roster turned over from last season to this season.

They lost last year’s NA3HL MVP (Hart) to college hockey. They also lost the NA3HL Goalie of the Year (Shane Soderwall) as well as assistant coach Mike Aikens, who was the franchise’s first hire, to the new NAHL franchise in Anchorage, Alaska. Aikens’ coaching experience at the USHL and Division I levels gave the Grizzlies instant credibility as a new franchise in 2018-19, and helped inaugural head coach Casey Mignone build a foundation of success in that 32-win first season.

Despite all the turnover, the Grizzlies ended this season in the same place they finished last season: The NA3HL Fraser Cup national championship game.

And this time the result was different.

The Rochester Grizzlies celebrated the first NA3HL Fraser Cup championship in team history after defeating Granite City 4-0 Sunday afternoon in St. Peters, Missouri. Jeff Lawler / For the Post Bulletin

Rochester played one of its best games of the season at the right time, shutting out the St. Cloud-based Granite City Lumberjacks 4-0 on Sunday afternoon at the Saint Peters (Mo.) Rec-Plex.

The players and coaching staff won’t forget that game, that moment, for years to come. The even stronger memories, though, will be of the journey that took them from a bunch of guys who didn’t know each other to a group that checked off every single goal on its list.

And in the end, they not only earned more banners to hang on the Rochester Rec Center’s north wall, they earned the banner, the Fraser Cup championship banner.

The job that head coach/general manager Chris Ratzloff, first-year assistant coach Tyler Veen and goalie coach Tait Carlson did this season was nothing short of phenomenal.

Despite the loss of so many veterans from a year ago, the players who did return this season carried on the culture and lessons passed down to them by the previous leadership group, Hart, DeRosa, Fodstad and others.

The Grizzlies were so tough to beat in 2020-21 because they came at opponents in waves. The players on their fourth line and third defensive pairing were nearly indistinguishable from the players on their top line and first defensive pairing.

The 2021-22 Grizzlies were not that team at the start of the season.

But they evolved into it.

Rochester Grizzlies goalie Zach Wiese celebrates after clinching the NA3HL Fraser Cup championship with a 4-0 victory over Granite City in St. Peters, Missouri, on Sunday afternoon. Wiese had a 29-save shutout, his fifth shutout of the season. Jeff Lawler / For the Post Bulletin

Rochester had nearly a dozen players get called up to the North American Hockey League at various times this season. There were times when the Grizzlies practiced with a group of 25-30 players all week in preparation for a Friday-Saturday series, only to learn on Thursday afternoon — or even Friday morning — that one or more of their guys were getting called up.

That never bothered the Grizzlies players, though, because it never bothered the coaches.

“We have people who will say ‘that kind of stinks, you’re losing guys to the NA every-other week lately,’” Ratzloff told the Post Bulletin in December. “I think that’s kind of how I measure our success, though, is, ‘how many opportunities are our guys getting?’

“We’d love to win a Fraser Cup, but I think at the end of the day if we’re moving guys on and getting them opportunities to play at a higher level, that’s what our job is.”

Ratzloff and Veen became fond of a phrase in the second half of this season, “plug and play.”

In other words, they’d become so accustomed to never having the same lineup available from game to game that the players became comfortable playing with whoever was there on game day.

St. Charles, Mo., native Austin Meers scored two goals in the Rochester Grizzlies' 4-1 victory against Helena (Mont.) Saturday night at the St. Peters (Mo.) Rec-Plex, just a few miles from where he grew up. The Grizzlies victory advances them to the NA3HL’s Fraser Cup championship game against Granite City on Sunday afternoon. Jeff Lawler / For the Post Bulletin

First-year Grizzlies forward Austin Meers was a prime example of that “plug and play” mentality. Meers spent much of the season playing on the fourth line, but being versatile enough that he could slot in anywhere else in the lineup.

During a national tournament pool-play game, Meers started the game as the fourth-line left wing. When top-line winger Kyle Bauer left the game with an injury, Meers moved up to that spot and had an assist on the game’s first goal, which gave Rochester the lead for good. He remained in that spot in the national semifinals on Saturday and scored twice in a 4-1 win against Helena (Mont.).

It was no big deal to Meers or his teammates. They just expected it to happen.

They’d been trained for seven months to believe that’s what would happen. Trained to believe in themselves and the guys around them.

That’s the lasting memory of this Grizzlies team.

Jason Feldman is the Post Bulletin sports editor. He can be reached at jfeldman@postbulletin.com