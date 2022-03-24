Ferschweiler, Motzko and Bruins: Local connections in the NCAA Division I men's hockey tournament

The NCAA Division I men’s hockey tournament begins today, with southeastern Minnesota connections all across the four regional brackets.

In fact, of the eight first-round games being played today or Friday, seven of those games include a tie to southeastern Minnesota.

The only game that doesn’t include a southeastern Minnesota connection is the final game of the first round — and that game includes a Minnesota team. It’s Friday’s 7 p.m. matchup between Quinnipiac and St. Cloud State in Allentown, Pa.

Here’s a game-by-game look at the players and coaches who might be familiar to hockey fans in this part of the state:

Minnesota State vs. Harvard

Regional: Albany, N.Y.

Game time: 11 a.m. today (ESPNU)

Local connections

• Bennett Zmolek, Fr., D, MSU: The Rochester Century grad won’t play in today’s game — he’s been out for more than a month with an injury. But Zmolek had a strong rookie season with the No. 1-ranked Mavericks. He played in 28 games, recording two goals and seven points and is sixth on the team in blocked shots (23).

• Andy Carroll, Sr., D, MSU: The Northfield native and former standout in the Big Nine Conference is an anchor of the Mavericks’ defense that has allowed the second-fewest goals in the country this season. Carroll has 16 points in 39 games and is fourth on the team with 29 blocked shots.

Minnesota Duluth vs. Michigan Tech

Regional: Loveland, Colo.

Game time: 2 p.m. today (ESPNU)

Local connections

Chris Garner

• Chris Garner, UMD: The long-time equipment manager for the Bulldogs is a Rochester Mayo graduate; he played four seasons of hockey for the Spartans. Garner is in his 14th season with the Bulldogs and has been an integral part of three national championship teams.

• Ben Almquist, Jr., Fr, UMD: The former Austin Bruins forward joined UMD midway through the 2019-20 season when the Bulldogs needed to shore up their lineup at the center position. He appeared in 25 games over his first two seasons at UMD, and has recorded five points in 18 games this year. He played in 51 games in Austin over the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons, recording 27 goals and 23 assists.

Justin Misiak

• Justin Misiak, Sr., F, MTU: The 5-10, 175-pound St. Clair Shores, Mich., native had an outstanding career with the Austin Bruins, recording 42 goals and 101 points in two seasons (2015-17) before landing at Tech, where he has been an energy player for the Huskies for five seasons. Misiak now holds the Tech record for career games played (179) and has 25 goals and 64 points in his career. His 19 points this year are a college career high.

• Jed Pietila, So., D, MTU: The former Austin Bruins captain is one of four Pietilas with the Huskies this season, joining cousins Logan and Blake on the roster, and Jimmy, a student assistant. Jed has yet to play in a game for the Huskies after spending three seasons in Austin, where he played in 126 games and had 66 points.

• Levi Stauber, Fr., F, MTU: The Hermantown native spent all or part of two seasons (2017-19) with the Austin Bruins, notching 10 goals and 17 points in 58 games. Stauber has yet to play in a game for Tech.

North Dakota vs. Notre Dame

Regional: Albany, N.Y.

Game time: 5 p.m. today (ESPNU)

Local connections

• Zach Driscoll, Sr., G, N. Dakota: The Apple Valley native and Eastview High School grad began his post-high school hockey career seven years ago, when he played half a season for the Austin Bruins. He has bounced around quite a bit since, playing for three junior teams (Austin, Omaha Lancers, Penticton Vees) and three college programs (St. Cloud State, Bemidji State, North Dakota). He’s a fifth-year senior for the Fighting Hawks and has been their backbone in the second half of the season. He is 22-10-1 with a 2.36 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage.

• Though there are no current southeastern Minnesota connections at Notre Dame, Rochester native and former Mayo High School standout Maddox Fleming is committed to play for the Irish beginning next season.

Denver vs. UMass-Lowell

Regional: Loveland, Colo.

Game time: 8 p.m. today (ESPNU)

Local connections

• Lane Krenzen, Jr., D, Denver: Krenzen has played in just four games for the Pioneers this season, including playing both games of a sweep against rival Colorado College on March 4 and 5. He has one assist this season and two total assists in his three seasons at Denver. The Twig, Minn., native and former Austin Bruins captain was a three-year standout and a two-year captain in Austin. He played in 181 games and had 60 career points.

Western Michigan vs. Northeastern

Regional: Worcester, Mass.

Game time: 11 a.m. Friday (ESPNU)

Local connections

Pat Ferschweiler

• Pat Ferschweiler, head coach, WMU: The 1988 Rochester John Marshall grad is in his first season as the head coach at his alma mater. He served as the Broncos’ associate head coach the previous two seasons after four seasons as an assistant coach with the NHL’s Detroit Red Wings. He has guided the Broncos to a 25-11-1 overall record and led them to the championship game of the NCHC Frozen Faceoff for the first time.

• Hugh Larkin, So., F, WMU: The former Austin Bruins alternate captain (2018-20) is in his second season with the Broncos. He’s played in 17 games this season and has scored three goals with one assist. He scored a big goal in the Broncos’ 4-2 victory against North Dakota in the NCHC semifinals, which put them in the conference championship game for the first time ever. Larkin scored 41 goals and had 85 points in 105 career games in Austin.

Michigan vs. AIC

Regional: Allentown, Pa.

Game time: 2 p.m. Friday (ESPNU)

Local connections

Jake Kucharski

• Jake Kucharski, So., G, AIC: The former Austin Bruin has become the go-to guy in goal for American International this season. A 2018 seventh-round NHL Draft pick by Carolina, Kucharski is 16-3-0 with a 2.38 goals-against average, a .910 save percentage and 2 shutouts. The Erie, Pa., native played in 34 games for the Bruins in 2016-17, recording a 3.31 GAA and .894 save percentage.

• Reggie Millette, Fr., F, AIC: The Jacksonville, Fla., native spent parts of three seasons with the Austin Bruins (2017-18, 2018-19 and 2020-21), recording 38 points in 116 games before joining American International, where he has played in 9 games, this season.

• Keaton Pehrson, Jr., D, Michigan: The former Lakeville North High School standout played 8 games for the Austin Bruins in 2016-17 after his high school career came to a close. He’s in his third season with the Wolverines — the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament. Pehrson has 5 assists in 26 games this season and is second on the team with 34 blocked shots.

Minnesota vs. UMass

Regional: Worcester, Mass.

Game time: 5 p.m. Friday (ESPNU)

Local connections

• Bob Motzko, head coach, Minnesota: The Austin, Minn., native brought his Gophers team to skate at Riverside Arena the first weekend of March, when it was on a bye. This weekend they’ll be in Massachusetts, where they’ll have a tough first-round draw in defending national champion UMass. Motzko is in his fourth season as the Gophers head coach; he took the team to the national tournament a year ago, when it lost in the West Region final to Minnesota State. He has a 82-49-11 record with the Gophers.