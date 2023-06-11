Finocchi suffers rare loss as Royals fall in New Prague Tournament

NEW PRAGUE — Matteo Finocchi suffered his first loss since the 2021 season as the Rochester Royals dropped a 3-2 contest in seven innings to the Lyon's Pub Warriors in amateur baseball on Saturday.

The game was part of the New Prague Tournament.

The left-handed Finocchi had posted a 10-0 record a year ago and he helped the Royals win a Class B state championship. He was 2-0 with a 1.00 ERA this season until Saturday's setback.

Chad Musser hit a three-run homer in the first inning to plate all of Lyon's Pub's runs. Finocchi allowed five hits with seven strikeouts and a walk in seven innings.

Logan Milene went 2-for-4 and he drove in both of Rochester's runs with hits in the third and fifth innings.

Thane Meiners went 2-for-3 with a run scored while Adam Marshall hit a double and scored a run. The Royals, who have lost three of their past four games, finished with six hits.

Rochester (7-4) was slated to play the Metro Knights in the New Prague Tournament at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

