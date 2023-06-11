99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Finocchi suffers rare loss as Royals fall in New Prague Tournament

The Rochester Royals suffered a 3-2 loss in seven innings to the Lyon's Pub Warriors to drop to 7-4 this season.

Rochester Royals Baseball logo
By Staff reports
Today at 12:52 AM

NEW PRAGUE — Matteo Finocchi suffered his first loss since the 2021 season as the Rochester Royals dropped a 3-2 contest in seven innings to the Lyon's Pub Warriors in amateur baseball on Saturday.

The game was part of the New Prague Tournament.

The left-handed Finocchi had posted a 10-0 record a year ago and he helped the Royals win a Class B state championship. He was 2-0 with a 1.00 ERA this season until Saturday's setback.

Chad Musser hit a three-run homer in the first inning to plate all of Lyon's Pub's runs. Finocchi allowed five hits with seven strikeouts and a walk in seven innings.

Logan Milene went 2-for-4 and he drove in both of Rochester's runs with hits in the third and fifth innings.

Thane Meiners went 2-for-3 with a run scored while Adam Marshall hit a double and scored a run. The Royals, who have lost three of their past four games, finished with six hits.

Rochester (7-4) was slated to play the Metro Knights in the New Prague Tournament at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Royals/Lyon's Pub boxscore

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
