Finocchi’s strong start guides Royals past Hampton

Four Rochester Royals players recorded two hits apiece and the Royals won for a second consecutive game, on the heels of a three-game losing skid.

Rochester collected 10 hits in all, and never trailed in beating visiting Hampton 5-1 in a Class B amateur baseball game Friday night at Mayo Field.

Rochester (16-7) took the lead for good with a run in the bottom of the third. It added single runs in the sixth and eighth innings — with a two-run seventh in between — to pull away.

Matteo Finocchi and Alex Miller took care of the rest on the mound.

Finocchi started and got the win, going the first seven innings. He gave up a run on two hits, with five walks and 11 strikeouts.

Miller closed the game with two hitless innings, allowing just one base runner, on a walk.

Logan Milene, Kyle Prindle, Sam Warren and Nick Pearson all had two hits in the win. Prindle hit a double, Pearson had an RBI triple, and Milene had two RBIs.

Warren and Drew Block also had an RBI each for the Royals.

Rochester hosts the St. Patrick Irish at 2 p.m. Sunday at Mayo Field.

BOX SCORE: Royals 5, Hampton 1

