Finocchi’s strong start guides Royals past Hampton
Matteo Finocchi pitched seven strong innings Friday as the Rochester Royals won their second straight game.
Four Rochester Royals players recorded two hits apiece and the Royals won for a second consecutive game, on the heels of a three-game losing skid.
Rochester collected 10 hits in all, and never trailed in beating visiting Hampton 5-1 in a Class B amateur baseball game Friday night at Mayo Field.
Rochester (16-7) took the lead for good with a run in the bottom of the third. It added single runs in the sixth and eighth innings — with a two-run seventh in between — to pull away.
Matteo Finocchi and Alex Miller took care of the rest on the mound.
ADVERTISEMENT
Finocchi started and got the win, going the first seven innings. He gave up a run on two hits, with five walks and 11 strikeouts.
Miller closed the game with two hitless innings, allowing just one base runner, on a walk.
Logan Milene, Kyle Prindle, Sam Warren and Nick Pearson all had two hits in the win. Prindle hit a double, Pearson had an RBI triple, and Milene had two RBIs.
Warren and Drew Block also had an RBI each for the Royals.
Rochester hosts the St. Patrick Irish at 2 p.m. Sunday at Mayo Field.
ADVERTISEMENT