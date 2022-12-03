SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports
First-place Grizzlies 'power' their way back into win column

Rochester scored four power-play goals at the Rochester Recreation Center Friday night en route to a 7-3 win against rival Peoria (Ill.).

Rochester Grizzlies logo
Rochester Grizzlies
By Staff reports
December 02, 2022 11:27 PM
ROCHESTER — The Rochester Grizzlies had six days to stew on a tough loss last Saturday night at Wausau.

The Grizzlies looked determined from the get-go Friday night to not let that happen again.

Rochester scored four power-play goals and had 10 players record at least a point in a dominant 7-3 North American 3 Hockey League Central Division victory against rival Peoria (Ill.) at the Rochester Recreation Center.

The Grizzlies scored the first four goals of the game and built leads of 2-0 after one period and 5-2 after two.

Zach Laurila scored twice for Rochester (17-5-1 overall), while Ryan Berglund (three assists) and Owen Van Tassel (one goal, two assists) had three-point games.

Ty Petzke (two assists), Spencer Klotz (two assists), Marco Sandelgard (one goal, one assist), and Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth (one goal, one assist) all had two-point games.

Kaleb Bents took care of the rest in goal, stopping 20 of the 23 shots he faced.

Rochester outshot Peoria 39-23. The Grizzlies now hold a three-point lead over second-place Oregon atop the division standings, though Oregon has played four fewer games than Rochester has to this point.

Peoria sits in third place with a 14-7-0 record.

The Grizzlies host the Mustangs again at 7:05 p.m. Saturday night at the Rec Center.

BOX SCORE: Rochester Grizzlies 7, Peoria Mustangs 3

