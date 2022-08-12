SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports
Five-run sixth propels Honkers to sweep of Bucks

A big sixth inning helped Rochester overcome a three-run deficit and finish off the sweep in Waterloo.

Rochester Honkers baseball logo
By Staff reports
August 11, 2022 11:17 PM
WATERLOO, Iowa — The Rochester Honkers used a five-run sixth inning to help deliver a 11-6 victory against the Waterloo Bucks on Thursday night in Waterloo.

With two games remaining in the regular season, the Honkers are now 16-16 in the second half and 31-35 overall, while the Bucks fall to 6-25 and 15-49.

The Honkers trailed 6-3 after the Bucks scored four in the fifth, but responded right back the next half inning.

The Honkers sent 10 men to the plate, scoring five runs on three hits. Three of those runs were unearned with two scoring on a passed ball and another on an error by the pitcher to make it 8-6.

The Honkers added two more in the seventh with a two-run, two-out single from Brendan O'Sullivan. The Honkers offense finished with 12 hits and walked 10 times.

The Honkers bullpen took it from there. Sam Hanson tossed a scoreless sixth, before Cole Mammenga tossed three shutout innings to pick up the save.

The Honkers now return home for the final series of the season when they host Eau Claire Express at 6:35 p.m. Friday.

Link to full box score

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
