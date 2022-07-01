Former Austin Bruin CJ Smith enjoying AHL title, keeping eyes on NHL career

CJ Smith played his last game in Austin more than nine years ago.

But the former Austin Bruins star forward has carried some lessons with him that mentally bring him back to Riverside Arena and the grind of the North American Hockey League Season on a daily basis.

“I think if look back at my time with the Bruins,” Smith said, “we had a really good culture there. Coach (Chris) Tok and (Jamie) Huffman and the players we had there, we had a great culture. … I think that’s a big reason why I am where I am.”

Where he is now, is holding another championship.

Smith, a Des Moines, Iowa, native, was the third-leading scorer this year for the Chicago Wolves, the top minor-league affiliate of the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes. He had 27 goals and 67 points in 76 total games as the Wolves captured the American Hockey League championship, the Calder Cup.

“It’s an unreal feeling,” said Smith, who is on a championship team for the first time since helping the University of Massachusetts-Lowell win the Hockey East regular season and postseason titles in 2016-17. “It’s been awhile.”

IT’S OFFICIAL!



THE @Chicago_Wolves ARE YOUR 2021-22 CALDER CUP CHAMPIONS 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/oVe8N5mapE — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) June 26, 2022

A night after the Wolves captured their championship, Smith watched another former Bruin — Nico Sturm — and the Colorado Avalanche win the Stanley Cup. Though Smith and Sturm didn’t play together in Austin (Sturm’s lone season with the Bruins was 2014-15), Smith can appreciate the magnitude of two former Bruins winning two major hockey championships in a two-day stretch.

“You look back at March 2020, when the season was canceled. It’s been a good year-and-a-half before things started coming back to normal. To be able to actually play for something meaningful, be part of a team like this, it’s indescribable. … There was such a long break of not knowing what’s going on — can I still play? Am I going to have a job? I have so many friends who just had to call it quits on their hockey careers. I’m grateful to be here.”

Smith, now 27, seemed destined for big things during his two-year run with the Bruins, with 30 goals in 60 games in 2012-13, on a team that featured seven future Division I players.

He finished his Bruins career there with 47 goals and 92 total points in 132 games. He was a member of the first Bruins team to reach the NAHL playoffs, in the spring of 2012. His final year in Austin, the Bruins won their first Central Division regular season championship. That team that set the tone for Austin to reach the league championship series, the Robertson Cup, the next two years.

“I think more than half of the guys from the Bruins teams I played on texted me after (Chicago) won the championship,” Smith said. “That just shows the character and culture we had there. That’s something that’s been instilled in me throughout my hockey career.”

The 5-foot-11, 183-pound left-shot forward excels at skating, using his speed to get up and down the ice and be first in on the forecheck, causing turnovers and helping his team possess the puck. Since turning pro after his junior season as UMass-Lowell, Smith has played in 266 games in the AHL and 15 games in the NHL — 14 with the Buffalo Sabres and one this past season with Carolina.

He said the line between being an NHL player or an AHL player is thin.

“You just realize how truly hard it is to make it to the NHL,” said Smith, who has two goals and one assist in his NHL career. “It’s a hard process and it can be a frustrating one, but it’s still my goal at the end of the day to make it there as a regular full-time player.

“That’s still my motivation and why I keep playing.”