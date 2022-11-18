SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Former Austin goalie moved to forward after illness hits University of Michigan team

Six University of Michigan players were sidelined due to an illness for Thursday's game against the University of Minnesota in Ann Arbor, Mich. In order to fill their lineup, the Wolverines had former Austin Bruins goalie Tyler Shea — the Wolverines' third-string goalie — dress as a forward.

111722.Tyler.Shea.jpg
Former Austin Bruins goalie Tyler Shea, now the third-string goalie at the University of Michigan, took warmups as a forward, in a jersey with a sewn-on nameplate prior to their game versus the Minnesota Gophers on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor, Mich. Shea was moved to forward after illnesses kept six Wolverines out of the lineup.
Jess Myers / The Rink Live
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
November 17, 2022 08:07 PM
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — College is all about having exciting new experiences.

For Michigan Wolverines freshman Tyler Shea — a former Austin Bruins standout — a notable new experience came Thursday night, when he was listed as a fourth-line left wing for the Wolverines in their game versus the University of Minnesota Gophers.

Shea, who hails from the northern suburbs of Los Angeles, is a goalie.

Shea played two seasons in Austin, from 2019-21. He posted an 18-22-5 career record for the Bruins with a 2.97 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage.

110520.BRUINS.PREVIEW.jpg
Austin Bruins goalie Tyler Shea deflects a shot during an exhibition game against the U.S. National Team Development Program in early 2021 at Riverside Arena in Austin. Shea, now a goalie at the University of Michigan, was forced to play forward Thursday night, Nov. 17, 2022, as the Wolverines had six players who were unavailable due to an illness.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

Welcome to what cannot be called Wellness Weekend in Michigan, as illness, which has made its way through both teams’ rosters, dramatically affected the lineups that coaches Brandon Naurato and Bob Motzko were able to put on the ice Thursday evening.

The Gophers were without sophomore center Aaron Huglen and senior goalie Justen Close, both of whom missed practice during the week. They made the trip to Michigan, but were in street clothes, isolated from the rest of the team, during the game.

For Michigan, the impact was much more dramatic. The Wolverines had just 17 healthy players in uniform versus the Gophers (normally teams dress 22 players —12 or 13 forwards, six or seven defensemen and three goalies).

Athletics, Kristy McNeil
Tyler Shea
Austin Thomason/UM Photography, A. Thomason

And their desperate need for forwards meant moving Shea to the wing. He was listed as number 32 on the line chart, but actually wore jersey number 91. A Michigan team official explained that 32 was a goalie jersey, and would be significantly too large for a forward to wear.

Regulars who were missing from the Michigan lineup included red-hot rookie Adam Fantilli, Nolan Moyle, TJ Hughes, Jacob Truscott and Steven Holtz. A junior defenseman, Holtz was in the most serious shape, with his parents posting a call for prayers earlier in the week, saying that he was in the ICU at the University of Michigan Hospital and was on a ventilator for a time, although his condition had improved by game time on Thursday.

Close’s absence meant that Gophers freshman goalie Owen Bartoszkiewicz , who grew up in Northville, Mich., less than 25 miles from the Wolverines’ rink, made his first Big Ten start in his home state.

The Gophers and Wolverines are scheduled to wrap up their two-game series at 5 p.m. CT Friday. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network , with Ben Holden and Fred Pletsch on the call.

Post Bulletin sports editor Jason Feldman contributed to this report.

Related Topics: AUSTINAUSTIN BRUINSNAHLCOLLEGE HOCKEYMICHIGAN WOLVERINESMINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
