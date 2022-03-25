Former Big Nine Conference standouts have led Rochester Grizzlies back to national tournament

Zach Wiese remembers what it was like to play against Layten Liffrig and Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth.

He remembers the feeling of seeing either of them with the puck on their stick, and the possibilities that could happen because of it.

Wiese, a former standout goalie for the Owatonna High School boys hockey team, is much happier to have Liffrig and Bielenberg-Howarth on his side these days.

“They have always been difference-makers,” Wiese said of the two high-scoring forwards. “Anytime they had the puck, I was aware of who had it. Anytime they had the puck, they could score on me, so I always had to be aware of where they were.”

The three former BIg Nine Conference stars — Wiese at Owatonna, Liffrig at Mankato East and Bielenberg-Howarth at Rochester Century — are teammates now, all three playing vital roles in getting the Rochester Grizzlies (42-8-3 overall, 4-2-0 postseason) to this week’s Fraser Cup, the national championship tournament of the North American 3 Hockey League.

Layten Liffrig

The Grizzlies dropped their tournament opener on Wednesday to the top-seeded Northeast Generals (Attleboro, Mass.) but have the chance to keep their championship hopes alive today with a win against the Gillette (Wyo.) Wild in a game scheduled for 4 p.m. in St. Peters, Missouri.

“When I first got (to the Grizzlies), it was more to prove that I still had, that I can still play,” said Bielenberg-Howarth, who left Century after his junior season to play AAA hockey in Sioux Falls, then spent time in the NAHL. “I’ve seen how much all these guys in this locker room, and this team and organization want to win this, so it’s pushed me in the direction of wanting to win it as much as they do.”

Bielenberg-Howarth joined the Grizzlies at the start of the calendar year. He played in 18 regular-season games, averaging more than a point per game (9-15—24). Including the postseason, the former Century standout has 28 points in 24 games.

“I grew up playing with him and against him when we were younger,” said Liffrig, who played youth and AAA hockey with Bielenberg-Howarth in the summers, “so that chemistry is still there. His passing, shooting, everything, we just connect on the ice.”

Liffrig joined the Grizzlies in mid-November, playing in 24 regular-season games. He played in 10 games at the start of the season for the NAHL’s Minnesota Magicians, then was called up by the Austin Bruins for five games at different times in January and February. In 29 total games with the Grizzlies, Liffrig has scored 18 goals and added 25 assists, for 43 points.

“They’re great together,” Ratzloff said of Liffrig and Bielenberg-Howarth, “because they’ll hate each other, then love each other. They’ll hold each other accountable, then they’ll make a play and they’re hugging. It’s a good mix of forcing each other to be better and complementing each other.”

Wiese has followed in the path paved by former Grizzlies goalies Matthias Backstrom and Shane Soderwall — both of whom were named the NA3HL’s Goalie of the Year, Backstrom in 2020, Soderwall in 2021. Wiese went 20-2-2 in the regular season, with a goals-against average of 1.70 (fourth-best in the league) and a save percent of .927 (11th-best in the league). He has started all six games in goal for the Grizzlies in the postseason.

“Zach has worked so hard to get to where he is,” Grizzlies coach Chris Ratzloff said. “Last year he was competing with Shane and saw what it took. They were neck and neck for most of the year … Shane kind of took over the (starting) role late in the year. Zach worked really hard over the summer and has throughout the season.”

Though all three of the former Big Nine Conference stars came to the Grizzlies to improve as individuals and attempt to move on to higher levels of play, they all said that they were solely focused this week on attempting to get back to the national championship game.

“It’s about the experience,” Liffrig said of playing in the Fraser Cup, “but itt’s not just about going there to have fun. We want to enjoy it, but we’re going there to win.”