Former Century, Ice Hawks pay tribute to teammate Justin Phelps at Return of the Robin

ROCHESTER — Rochester Century was down to its final game of the 2006-07 boys hockey season, the final game that a majority of the team would play in a Panthers uniform.

Many in the Panthers’ locker room were struggling to find the energy or emotion to give a full effort in the Class AA state tournament third-place game.

Century had lost an emotional state semifinal game less than 24 hours earlier to state powerhouse Roseau by a 3-1 score. The game was tight throughout; Century had a goal waved off at one point, which could have changed the complexion of the third period.

Alas, Roseau hung on to reach the state title game, while Century was left with a 4 p.m. start against Burnsville for third place.

There was one player in the Panthers’ locker room who wasn’t willing to accept less than 100 percent from his teammates: senior forward Justin Phelps.

“Justin was fantastic in that state tournament,” said Joe Knoepke, who was also a senior forward on that team. “He was always a great energy presence.

“What I’ll remember most about that state tournament, the third-place game for most of the team, it was semi-tough to get up for that one. We had come so close to living out a childhood dream of playing in a state championship game.

“But Phelps got everyone rallied and made sure we went out to win that last game. If memory serves correctly, he put a couple in the net that day and got us to OT. He was a big, big part of that, making sure we won our last high school game.”

Justin Phelps, second from right in front row, celebrates with his Rochester Century boys hockey teammates after the Panthers beat Burnsville in overtime to win the third-place game at the 2007 Class AA state tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Contributed / Bryan Frischmann

Century did indeed win that day, beating Burnsville 5-4 in double-overtime on a goal by Knoepke, with an assist from Garrett Grimstad. Phelps scored the first two goals of that game, including the final one of his high school career: fittingly, a short-handed goal while being hauled to the ice.

“He was our energy guy,” Grimstad said of Phelps. “When we were down, didn’t have the energy we needed, Phelps was always out there making a hit, backchecking, blocking a shot, and always doing it with a smile on his face.”

Those are just a small sample of the stories Phelps’ former teammates are sharing about him this weekend as they have gathered to play in the annual Return of the Robin amateur hockey tournament. Phelps’ dad, Jack, reached out to Grimstad to help put a team together to play in Justin’s memory; Justin Phelps passed away on Jan. 30, 2022, at just 32 years old.

It didn’t take long to fill a roster.

Close to 15 former Century Panthers and Rochester Ice Hawks formed the Phelps Flyers tribute team for this weekend’s tournament, which features nearly 70 teams across 14 divisions. Games began Friday night and will go all day Saturday and Sunday at the Dodge County Ice Arena in Kasson, as well as the Rochester Recreation Center and Graham Arena in Rochester.

The Phelps Flyers are wearing specially made white-and-orange jerseys, all with “PHELPS” on the nameplate and all bearing either No. 16 or No. 20, the numbers Phelps wore at Century, then with the Ice Hawks.

“It was a no-brainer to be here, maybe a ‘brainer’ to put on the equipment again,” Knoepke said with a laugh, adding it had been more than five years since he played competitively. … It was obviously a no-brainer when Jack reached to Garrett, and Garrett messaged all of us. Everyone responded immediately ‘we’ll be there.’

“It’s a good reason to get together with the boys, say hey, share some memories of Justin and play the kids game one more time.”

Rochester Ice Hawks forward and Rochester Century graduate Justin Phelps, right, trades blows with an opponent during a game in the 2009-10 season at the Rochester Recreation Center. Post Bulletin file photo

Following his time at Century, Grimstad went on to play briefly with Green Bay in the USHL, then two seasons and 117 games with the Alexandria Blizzard of the NAHL. He then played four seasons at the University of Wisconsin-Stout, finishing his college career in the 2012-13 season after 90 games, 21 goals and 55 points. Some of his favorite memories, though, remain his time playing in Rochester, and playing with teammates like Phelps.

“Justin was a big part of our lives and the hockey community here,” Grimstad said. “(Jack Phelps) wanted to pay tribute to him the best he could, and that was getting a bunch of (Justin’s) old Ice Hawks and Century Panthers teammates together and trying to win some hockey games here, just like Phelps would have done.”

His old teammates did their best to play the way Phelps would have played.

“He probably would have punched me out here today for dragging it as hard as I did,” Knoepke said with a smile, “because he’d have worked and worked until he passed out out there.”

Grimstad said some memories came flooding back when he stepped on the Rec Center ice Saturday morning, the site of so many big games the Panthers played en route to the 2007 state tournament.

“When I was out there today for a couple of the last shifts — we’re older, but I thought ‘Phelpsy would keep giving it his all,’” Grimstad said. “I think I blocked a shot off my foot there; that was in memory of him.

“He always gave it heck, even when we were down in games. He’d always pick up the team no matter what. I think we all carry that with us, not just in hockey, but in life.”