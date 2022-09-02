Former Century standout goalie Kautz called to coach in NAHL

ST. CLOUD — Brock Kautz didn’t have the North American Hockey League on his radar as recently as a couple of weeks ago.

Though the Rochester native spent five seasons playing goalie for three different teams in the junior hockey league before moving on to a four-year college hockey career at the University of Minnesota, he wasn’t actively pursuing a return to junior hockey.

Kautz was preparing for another hockey season working with Mega Goaltending, a hockey goalie-training service based out of Hudson, Wis., and operating primarily in the Twin Cities.

One phone call changed everything.

It was from one of Kautz’s former coaches, Corey Millen, now the head coach of the NAHL’s St. Cloud Norsemen.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s crazy,” Kautz said. “I wasn’t really intending to do anything else. I was working with Mega, my full-time job since finishing school. Then Corey called.”

Kautz is stepping into one of the better programs in the NAHL. The Norsemen went 41-16-3 in the regular season last year, winning the regular season and postseason Central Division championships, and advancing to the Robertson Cup national tournament.

Millen and the Norsemen were in need of a full-time assistant coach for this season, though, and his thoughts went immediately to Kautz, who played for Millen with the NAHL’s Minnesota Wilderness. Kautz backstopped them to the 2015 NAHL Robertson Cup, the league championship. Kautz also played for Millen in the 2016-17 season, when Millen was an undergrad assistant for the Gophers.

“It came together quickly,” said Kautz, who is now 27. “They (the Norsemen) had some kids already reporting for fall camp. I had a couple of days to get my stuff together, figure out living arrangements and everything I needed to take care of.”

Kautz’s journey to a career in hockey began more than a decade ago when he was a star goaltender making his way up the ranks in the Rochester Youth Hockey Association. He played his sophomore season at Century High School, going 14-6-0 with a 2.14 goals-against average and .908 save percentage as the Panthers went 17-7-0 and reached the Section 1AA semifinals.

Kautz spent the next five seasons in the NAHL, first with the now-defunct Owatonna Express, followed by three seasons with the Janesville (Wis.) Jets, then the 2014-15 season with the Cloquet-based Wilderness. That’s where he finally — after a half-decade in the NAHL — caught the eyes of University of Minnesota coaches.

Then-Gophers coach Don Lucia was in the stands at Riverside Arena in Austin during the Robertson Cup finals that season when Kautz and the Wilderness swept the Austin Bruins to win the league title. Kautz was outstanding in that series, limiting the Bruins to one goal in more than nine periods of play — the series opener set the mark for the longest game in NAHL history, as Kautz made 47 saves in a 2-1 win in the fourth overtime.

“The biggest thing you learn is how to deal with adversity,” Kautz said of his five years in the NAHL, and how that will help him relate to the Norsemen players. “When you play that long and are on ‘X’ amount of teams, you get faced with a bunch of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was cut from USHL teams, traded from Janesville, our team in Owatonna got sold and moved to Odessa (Texas). The game can kind of hit you in the face, but you learn a lot from how you handle that. That’s when your true character shows. How do you handle that adversity? Do you pack it up and quit or keep working and understand what the end goal is? … You try to enjoy the moment and understand that each day put together is your path to get to college hockey.”

Kautz expects his duties with the Norsemen to be “a little bit of everything.” He said he’s most looking forward to working daily with young players chasing the dream of playing college hockey.

“I guess, just having a direct impact on the kids,” he said, “and helping them achieve their goals and aspirations of playing college hockey. I played five years in the ‘NA’ so I know that everyone wants to play and develop as a person and a player. I’m looking forward to having that direct impact.”

He said he’s also looking forward to learning from Millen, while coaching with him, as opposed to playing for him.

“I think, just his pure knowledge of the game,” Kautz said. “He had a decorated career, third all-time at the U in scoring, multiple years in the NHL, two Olympic teams and now coaching for 10 years. His knowledge of the game is unbelievable. He knows a lot of people, has a lot of connections.

“I’m looking forward to learning a lot and helping the team … and bringing a work ethic to help out on the ice and off the ice, behind the scenes.”