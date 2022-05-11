Former Honker Mark Contreras called up by Minnesota Twins
Contreras becomes the 17th Honker to be called up to the big leagues.
On Tuesday, Mark Contreras became the 17th former Rochester Honkers player to be called up to the big leagues when his contract was purchased by the Minnesota Twins from Triple-A St. Paul.
Contreras — an outfielder — was called up along with right-handed pitcher Jharel Cotton as the Twins placed shortstop Carlos Correa and pitcher Chris Paddack on the 10-day injured list.
Contreras played for the Honkers in 2015 and 2016. He hit .275 with 41 hits in 40 games in 2015, before finishing with a .357 batting average with two home runs in eight games in 2016.
He was drafted by the Twins in the ninth round in 2017 out of the University of California-Santa Barbara and has been a career .230 hitter with 48 home runs in 1,389 at-bats in his minor league career.
Contreras did not play in the Twins' 5-0 loss to the Astros on Tuesday.