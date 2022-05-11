SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Former Honker Mark Contreras called up by Minnesota Twins

Contreras becomes the 17th Honker to be called up to the big leagues.

06-15 mark contreras 01 sj.jpg
Rochester Honkers player Mark Contreras high fives with teammates during a game in 2015. Contreras was called up by the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.
Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
May 10, 2022 11:19 PM
On Tuesday, Mark Contreras became the 17th former Rochester Honkers player to be called up to the big leagues when his contract was purchased by the Minnesota Twins from Triple-A St. Paul.

Contreras — an outfielder — was called up along with right-handed pitcher Jharel Cotton as the Twins placed shortstop Carlos Correa and pitcher Chris Paddack on the 10-day injured list.

Contreras played for the Honkers in 2015 and 2016. He hit .275 with 41 hits in 40 games in 2015, before finishing with a .357 batting average with two home runs in eight games in 2016.

He was drafted by the Twins in the ninth round in 2017 out of the University of California-Santa Barbara and has been a career .230 hitter with 48 home runs in 1,389 at-bats in his minor league career.

Contreras did not play in the Twins' 5-0 loss to the Astros on Tuesday.

