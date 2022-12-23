SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Former Mayo star Fleming home for the holidays — with a gold medal

Rochester native Maddox Fleming played a key role in helping Team USA win the gold medal last week at the World Junior A Challenge in Ontario.

FLEMING.JR.A.01.jpg
Team USA celebrates after winning the gold medal in the World Junior A Challenge on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Cornwall, Ontario. Rochester native Maddox Fleming (back row, third from right) was the team's third-line center, recording a goal and an assist in the tournament.
Robert Lefebvre / Hockey Canada
Jason Feldman
By Jason Feldman
December 23, 2022 03:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Putting on a Team USA sweater is nothing new for Maddox Fleming.

But it never gets old.

“It’s super fun, anytime you get to wear that ‘USA’ on your chest,” Fleming said, “and you walk into the locker room and see the USA jerseys hanging up, the helmets and the gloves. It doesn’t get old. I love my country. I love playing for my country. It’s a very cool thing to get to represent it.”

Wearing the red, white and blue in international hockey competition is one thing. Leaving Canada with a gold medal is another.

That’s what Fleming, a former Rochester Mayo High School standout, and Team USA did last week. They captured gold at the World Junior A Challenge — an annual international tournament for some of the top Under-20 players in the world — in Cornwall, Ontario.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s different from the World Junior Championship, the most highly regarded junior hockey championship in the world, which begins next week in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick.

Still, the Junior A Challenge is highly regarded among hockey fans and loaded with some of the top players in the world. Fleming played on the third line for the U.S. with fellow Minnesotans Alex Bump and Tanner Ludtke. Bump was the 2022 Minnesota Associated Press Player of the Year after leading Prior Lake to the state tournament. He’s committed to play at the University of Vermont. Ludtke is a former Lakeville South standout who is committed to the University of Nebraska Omaha.

“We had some fun together,” Fleming said. “We were going out and trying to score every shift, but we also did a good job of wearing the other team down, keeping the puck away from them. We had a lot of shifts where we held the puck in the offensive zone, hemmed ‘em in and never let up anything defensively. Even when we didn’t score, we did a good job of producing chances.”

FLEMING.JR.A.02.SWEDEN.SEMIS.4-3.WIN.jpg
Rochester native Maddox Fleming (17) and Team USA celebrate a goal during a 4-3 win against Sweden in the semifinals of the World Junior A Challenge on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Cornwall, Ontario.
Mark Kelly / Hockey Canada

The U.S. Selects team, as it is labeled by USA Hockey, comprised entirely players from the USHL, the top junior hockey league in the U.S. It went 5-1 in the Junior A Challenge and beat Canada East 5-2 in the championship game.

Fleming had two points in the tournament — a goal in a 7-2 preliminary round win against Canada East on Dec. 14, then an assist in a 9-0 win against Latvia on Dec. 16. His line was also on the ice in some crucial moments of the gold medal game.

“It’s honestly a big deal for me,” he said of winning the gold medal. “Anytime I’m able to represent my country … We all stood on the blue line after the (gold-medal) game, singing the national anthem as loud as we could. It’s pretty special.

“I’m a very competitive guy and want to win at everything I do, so it was very special because we all shared that same goal.”

He was one of nine native Minnesotans on the team, which was coached by Inver Grove Heights native Eric Rud, who also happens to be Fleming’s head coach with the Sioux Falls Stampede.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I had known a few of the guys before,” Fleming said. “I really think our team — we were only together for two weeks, but it felt like we’d played together for years because of how tight we became. I think that’s why we won.

“It’s pretty funny. A lot of the guys, you kinda hate them when you play against them. We’re all competitive and want to win. We became close (quickly), though.”

FLEMING.HEAD.SHOT.jpg
Maddox Fleming

Fleming has had a world of success since leaving Mayo after his freshman season. He finished his two-year high school career with 83 points, before putting up 52 points in 42 games during a pandemic-shortened season at Shattuck St. Mary’s in 2019-20.

After a year and a half with the U.S. National Team Development Program, Fleming joined Sioux Falls in the USHL, where he is an assistant captain and has 52 points in 68 games over the past year and a half. He’ll head to the University of Notre Dame in the fall of 2023 to play for the Irish.

“That was kind of my decision to come back to Sioux Falls this year,” said Fleming, who is still eligible for the NHL Draft next June. “I felt like it would be smarter for me to go back, get top-line and power-play minutes, get every opportunity I can to succeed.”

Related Topics: JUNIOR HOCKEYTEAM USA USHLMAYO HIGH SCHOOLSIOUX FALLS STAMPEDE
Jason Feldman
By Jason Feldman
Jason Feldman is the sports editor of the Post Bulletin. In addition to managing the four-person sports staff at the PB, Jason covers high school football, golf and high school and junior hockey. Readers can reach Jason at 507-281-7430 or jfeldman@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Austin Bruins logo
Sports
Brassard's return boosts Bruins past rival Aberdeen
Isaak Brassard, in his first game back for the Austin Bruins in more than two months, scored his first goal of the season to help his team top rival Aberdeen on Friday.
December 16, 2022 10:20 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
World Cup Watch Party
Local
Soccer fans brave cold for World Cup viewing party at Peace Plaza
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is coming to a close, but the Rochester Downtown Alliance has made it possible for anyone wanting to catch the final matches be able to do so in Peace Plaza for free.
December 13, 2022 03:54 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson