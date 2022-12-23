Former Mayo star Fleming home for the holidays — with a gold medal

Putting on a Team USA sweater is nothing new for Maddox Fleming.

But it never gets old.

“It’s super fun, anytime you get to wear that ‘USA’ on your chest,” Fleming said, “and you walk into the locker room and see the USA jerseys hanging up, the helmets and the gloves. It doesn’t get old. I love my country. I love playing for my country. It’s a very cool thing to get to represent it.”

Wearing the red, white and blue in international hockey competition is one thing. Leaving Canada with a gold medal is another.

That’s what Fleming, a former Rochester Mayo High School standout, and Team USA did last week. They captured gold at the World Junior A Challenge — an annual international tournament for some of the top Under-20 players in the world — in Cornwall, Ontario.

It’s different from the World Junior Championship, the most highly regarded junior hockey championship in the world, which begins next week in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick.

Still, the Junior A Challenge is highly regarded among hockey fans and loaded with some of the top players in the world. Fleming played on the third line for the U.S. with fellow Minnesotans Alex Bump and Tanner Ludtke. Bump was the 2022 Minnesota Associated Press Player of the Year after leading Prior Lake to the state tournament. He’s committed to play at the University of Vermont. Ludtke is a former Lakeville South standout who is committed to the University of Nebraska Omaha.

“We had some fun together,” Fleming said. “We were going out and trying to score every shift, but we also did a good job of wearing the other team down, keeping the puck away from them. We had a lot of shifts where we held the puck in the offensive zone, hemmed ‘em in and never let up anything defensively. Even when we didn’t score, we did a good job of producing chances.”

Rochester native Maddox Fleming (17) and Team USA celebrate a goal during a 4-3 win against Sweden in the semifinals of the World Junior A Challenge on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Cornwall, Ontario. Mark Kelly / Hockey Canada

The U.S. Selects team, as it is labeled by USA Hockey, comprised entirely players from the USHL, the top junior hockey league in the U.S. It went 5-1 in the Junior A Challenge and beat Canada East 5-2 in the championship game.

Fleming had two points in the tournament — a goal in a 7-2 preliminary round win against Canada East on Dec. 14, then an assist in a 9-0 win against Latvia on Dec. 16. His line was also on the ice in some crucial moments of the gold medal game.

“It’s honestly a big deal for me,” he said of winning the gold medal. “Anytime I’m able to represent my country … We all stood on the blue line after the (gold-medal) game, singing the national anthem as loud as we could. It’s pretty special.

“I’m a very competitive guy and want to win at everything I do, so it was very special because we all shared that same goal.”

He was one of nine native Minnesotans on the team, which was coached by Inver Grove Heights native Eric Rud, who also happens to be Fleming’s head coach with the Sioux Falls Stampede.

“I had known a few of the guys before,” Fleming said. “I really think our team — we were only together for two weeks, but it felt like we’d played together for years because of how tight we became. I think that’s why we won.

“It’s pretty funny. A lot of the guys, you kinda hate them when you play against them. We’re all competitive and want to win. We became close (quickly), though.”

Maddox Fleming

Fleming has had a world of success since leaving Mayo after his freshman season. He finished his two-year high school career with 83 points, before putting up 52 points in 42 games during a pandemic-shortened season at Shattuck St. Mary’s in 2019-20.

After a year and a half with the U.S. National Team Development Program, Fleming joined Sioux Falls in the USHL, where he is an assistant captain and has 52 points in 68 games over the past year and a half. He’ll head to the University of Notre Dame in the fall of 2023 to play for the Irish.

“That was kind of my decision to come back to Sioux Falls this year,” said Fleming, who is still eligible for the NHL Draft next June. “I felt like it would be smarter for me to go back, get top-line and power-play minutes, get every opportunity I can to succeed.”