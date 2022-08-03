Former national champion wins big at Deer Creek Speedway

SPRING VALLEY — Tom Berry Jr. is no stranger to pulling into Victory Lane after big races.

The IMCA Modifieds driver from Des Moines, Iowa, did so again late Tuesday night at Deer Creek Speedway.

Berry, who won the IMCA Modifieds national championship in 2020, added another big highlight to his racing resume by capturing the Harris Clash championship in front of a large and vocal crowd at Deer Creek.

Berry grew up in Oregon racing karts until age 15, when he made the jump straight to a Modified. He races regularly at IMCA-sanctioned tracks throughout Iowa, and has won 15 times in 30 starts this year. He also has 19 top-five finishes and 21 top-10 finishes.

His experience showed Tuesday, as he topped a 31-car field in the A Main to win $5,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

In all, 76 Modified drivers made the trek to Deer Creek for Tuesday’s race, one of the annual highlights of the IMCA racing schedule.

The top five was rounded out by Ethan Dotson (Bakersfield, Calif.); Dakota Sproul (Hays, Kan.); Richie Gustin (Gilman, Iowa) and Cody Laney (Torrance, Calif.).

HARRIS CLASH RESULTS

In the IMCA Northern SportMods division, 43 drivers signed in to race. Alec Fett from Burt, Iowa, won the A Main, taking home $2,500. The top five was rounded out by Logan Anderson (Eddyville, Iowa); Cole Fenske (Waukee, Iowa); Izac Mallicoat (Boone, Iowa) and Kaylin Lopez (Chowchilla, Calif.).

Joel Rust of Grundy Center, Iowa, won the Race of Champions, which featured six past winners of the Harris Clash. Other entries in the ROC (in order of finish) were Jake McBirnie (Boone, Iowa); Cody Thompson (Sioux City, Iowa); Gustin; Kelly Shryock (Fertile, Iowa) and Dotson.

Tuesday’s race marked the fifth consecutive year that the Harris Clash has been held at Deer Creek, which runs USRA-sanctioned cars for its weekly racing series.

All regular classes will race at Deer Creek at 6 p.m. Saturday, with just three points races remaining ahead of track championship night on Aug. 27.