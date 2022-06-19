SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Former Rochester Grizzlies defenseman signs pro hockey contract

Yotaro Nakadate had 21 points in 37 games for the Rochester Grizzlies in 2020-21, helping them to the NA3HL national championship game.

012122.S.RPB.GRIZZLIES.664 .jpg
Former Rochester Grizzlies defenseman Yotaro Nakadate (3) fist-bumps goalie Zach Wiese during a game on Jan. 22, 2021, at the Rochester Recreation Center.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
By Post Bulletin staff
June 19, 2022 09:09 AM
Yotaro Nakadate, a key defenseman on the 2020-21 Rochester Grizzlies team that reached the North American 3 Hockey League championship game, has become the first former Grizzly to sign a professional hockey contract.

Nakadate, a native of Morioka, Japan, signed last week with the Tohoku Free Blades of Asia League Ice Hockey. The announcement was made official on Friday.

Nakadate, 5-feet-9, 170 pounds, played in 37 games in his lone season with the Grizzlies. He scored two goals and added 19 assists, for 21 points.

The standout offensive defenseman was a member of Japan’s U18 national team in 2018-19.

Last season, Nakadate played in the USPHL’s National Collegiate Development Conference. He played 18 games for the South Shore Kings in Foxborough, Mass., and 24 games for the Islanders Hockey Club in North Andover, Mass. He totaled 15 points in those 42 games.

The ALIA is a professional league with teams in Japan, Russia and South Korea. The Free Blades play in Hachinohe, Aomoria, Japan.

