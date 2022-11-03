Former Vikings linebacker Ben Leber will speak at Rochester Sports Banquet

ROCHESTER — Former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Ben Leber will be the guest speaker at the 17th annual Rochester Sports Banquet.

The banquet will be held on Jan. 16, 2023 at the Rochester Event Center. Tickets for the event will go on sale Nov. 28.

Finalists will be selected for the Rochester Sports Banquet in late November.

Leber, who grew up in South Dakota, spent 10 seasons in the NFL, from 2002 to 2011. He was drafted by the San Diego Chargers. Leber played five seasons with the Vikings from 2006-2010 and helped Minnesota reach the NFC Championship Game during the 2009 season.

“We are excited to have Ben Leber as our guest speaker,” Rochester Sports executive director Matt Esau said. “Ben is so well spoken and really knows how to relate to student athletes.”

Leber currently works as a radio and television personality. He works for KFAN radio out of the Twin Cities. He also appears on multiple radio shows every week and is the radio sideline reporter for all the Minnesota Vikings football games.

In television work, Leber has appeared on all the major stations as an NFL and Vikings analyst. He also appears on the Vikings Entertainment Network as a team analyst.

Leber and his wife, Abby, reside in Edina with their three children, ages 14, 11 and 8.