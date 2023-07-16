Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sunday, July 16

Sports

Four-run first lifts Honkers over Eau Claire

Petey Craska hit a three-run home run in the first inning on his 19th birthday to get the Honkers started.

Rochester Honkers baseball logo
By Staff reports
July 15, 2023 at 10:48 PM

ROCHESTER — Petey Craska celebrated his 19th birthday in style, blasting a three-run home run as part of a four-run first inning to help the Rochester Honkers beat Eau Claire 6-2 Saturday night at Mayo Field.

The Honkers improve to 6-7 in the second half and 24-23 overall, while Eau Claire falls to 5-8 and 25-22.

The Honkers tied the game with an unearned run, before Craska came up with a pair of runners on. He blasted the 3-1 pitch to right field for his sixth homer of the season and to put the Honkers up 4-1.

Nico Regino singled home a run in the second and Ben North smacked a home run to center for the 6-1 lead.

That was more than enough run support for the Honkers pitching staff.

Drew Peters earned the win, allowing just two unearned runs on four hits in 6 1/3 innings. Trevor Lee came in relief and tossed 2 2/3 shutout innings. The Honkers limited the Express to just four hits.

The Honkers and Express finish up their two-game series 2:05 p.m. Sunday in Eau Claire.

Link to full box score

