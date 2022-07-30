SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Fritcher excels in first start as MoonDogs again rolls past Honkers

The Mankato MoonDogs defeated the Rochester Honkers 11-3 in Northwoods League play Friday.

Rochester Honkers baseball logo
By Staff reports
July 30, 2022 12:29 AM
MANKATO, Minn. — Hayfield's Easton Fritcher made his first start with the Mankato MoonDogs and he helped them ease past the Rochester Honkers for a second straight game on Friday.

Fritcher, a 2022 high school grad, played his first game with the MoonDogs on Thursday and he had a pinch-hit single in 19-3 victory over the Honkers.

Fritcher, the youngest player on Mankato's roster, went 3-for-4 with two RBIs as the MoonDogs toppled the Honkers 11-3 during Northwoods League action Friday. The MoonDogs picked up their second win in a row to improve to 30-24 overall and 11-9 in the second-half standings.

The Honkers are now 24-30 overall record and 9-11 in the second half.

Sean Ross and Dustin Crenshaw also added three hits each for the MoonDogs. Charles McAdoo hit a home run and drove in three runs.

Carson Stevens hit a solo home run for the Honkers and Dario Gomez had an RBI single. Gomez is now hitting .387. Tyler White went 2-for-4 to boost his average to .349. The Honkers finished with eight hits.

Andrew Duran, the first of four pitchers for the Honkers, suffered the loss. He allowed three runs, all earned, on six hits in two innings.

The Honkers will host Eau Claire, Wis., at 6:35 p.m. Saturday at Mayo Field.

Honkers boxscore

