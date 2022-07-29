Fritcher makes debut with Mankato as MoonDogs rout Honkers

ROCHESTER — Hayfield's Easton Fritcher made his Northwoods League debut on Thursday and he helped his new team post an easy win over the Rochester Honkers.

Fritcher, a 2022 high school grad, signed with the Mankato MoonDogs for the rest of the season. He came off the bench and had a pinch-hit single as the MoonDogs rolled to a 19-3 victory over the Honkers, who are now 9-10 in the second half of the season and 24-29 overall.

The game was tied 3-3 before Mankato scored six times in the fourth inning. The MoonDogs also scored six runs in the ninth.

Sean Ross went 3-for-5 with two doubles and six RBIs to lead the MoonDogs. Mankato pound out 16 hits and hit three home runs. Ariel Armas hit a home run and drove in four RBIs, Kai Roberts was 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs and Joel Vaske hit a two-run homer.

The Honkers used six pitchers in the game and all 19 runs they allowed were earned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rochester was able to collect 14 hits. Will Asby and Jakob Guardado both had three hits and scored a run. Alex Ritzer was 2-for-4 with two RBIs while Theo Hardy and Yler White were both 2-for-5.

The two team will meet again on Friday when the Honkers travel to Mankato for a 6:35 p.m. game

Honkers boxscore: https://scorebook.northwoodsleague.com/print/boxscore/2775