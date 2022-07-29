SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports
News reporting
News reporting
News reporting

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Fritcher makes debut with Mankato as MoonDogs rout Honkers

The Mankato MoonDogs defeated the Rochester Honkers 19-3 in Northwoods League play Thursday.

Rochester Honkers baseball logo
By Staff reports
July 28, 2022 10:57 PM
ROCHESTER — Hayfield's Easton Fritcher made his Northwoods League debut on Thursday and he helped his new team post an easy win over the Rochester Honkers.

Fritcher, a 2022 high school grad, signed with the Mankato MoonDogs for the rest of the season. He came off the bench and had a pinch-hit single as the MoonDogs rolled to a 19-3 victory over the Honkers, who are now 9-10 in the second half of the season and 24-29 overall.

The game was tied 3-3 before Mankato scored six times in the fourth inning. The MoonDogs also scored six runs in the ninth.

Sean Ross went 3-for-5 with two doubles and six RBIs to lead the MoonDogs. Mankato pound out 16 hits and hit three home runs. Ariel Armas hit a home run and drove in four RBIs, Kai Roberts was 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs and Joel Vaske hit a two-run homer.

The Honkers used six pitchers in the game and all 19 runs they allowed were earned.

Rochester was able to collect 14 hits. Will Asby and Jakob Guardado both had three hits and scored a run. Alex Ritzer was 2-for-4 with two RBIs while Theo Hardy and Yler White were both 2-for-5.

The two team will meet again on Friday when the Honkers travel to Mankato for a 6:35 p.m. game

Honkers boxscore: https://scorebook.northwoodsleague.com/print/boxscore/2775

Related Topics: ROCHESTER HONKERSROCHESTERNORTHWOODS LEAGUE
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
