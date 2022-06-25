From uncertainty to Buster Posey finalist, Honkers catcher Carico has had a quite a year

For Michael Carico, the difference 12 months can make has been remarkable.

It was around this time last year that the sweet-swinging Rochester Honkers catcher had five anchors placed to repair the labrum in his non-throwing shoulder — an injury he tried to play through during his freshman campaign at Davidson College.

Carico hit .219 in 29 games as he was asked to fill an important role in the Wildcats’ lineup.

He admitted it was tough.

The shoulder popped out of its socket, forcing him to miss time and he also suffered a concussion that knocked him out for a few more games. But after the season came the surgery that brought a five-to-six month recovery process. It also gave Carico reasons for doubt.

“It really tested my character,” Carico said. “Last summer — it was a dark place for me. I had some uncertainties. I just told myself, work hard and see what happens.”

The process was grueling at times, but slowly and surely, Carico began to feel like himself again. In fact, he credits the rehab in helping put things into perspective for him.

“It really helped me calm down a little bit,” Carico said. “It helped me decide what do I really want to do and if I really want to do this, I'm going to do it 110%. I was just ready to hit it after that.”

He was ready to go by December as he geared up for a sophomore season that he envisioned was going to be a good one.

Rochester Honkers catcher Michael Carico, left, talks with members of the D-Bats before a game against the Waterloo Bucks on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

But never did he expect it to be this good.

Carico set program single-season marks with a .559 on-base percentage, an .843 slugging percentage, 21 home runs, 71 runs scored, 166 total bases, 43 extra-base hits and 26 hit-by-pitches. He hit for a .406 average, which was good for seventh nationally and second in the Atlantic-10 Conference. He led the A-10 in home runs, slugging percentage, hit-by-pitches and with 46 walks and a 1.402 OPS (on-base plus slugging) all while playing behind the plate.

Carico also hit 21 doubles and drove in 57 runs as the leadoff hitter for a Davidson squad that won a program-best 43 games and its first outright regular-season conference championship.

“I definitely was expecting to have a breakout year, but I wouldn’t say I was expecting anything like that,” Carico said with a laugh. “Just to have the season I had, I’m really thankful for it and I try to be humble about it. It just leads me to add a little bit more fuel to my fire for next year and from now on to keep on working hard.”

Rochester Honkers Michael Carico rounds third base to score a run during a game against the Waterloo Bucks on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Carico is now a nationally known name, too.

He’s one of three finalists for the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award — the winner will be announced June 29 — and has been selected to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp, which begins later this month.

Carico is one of 50 non-draft eligible college players who will play in a five-game Stars vs. Stripes series from June 30 to July 4 as USA Baseball sets its 26-man Collegiate National Team roster for summer competition. The selected 26 will travel to the Netherlands to compete in Honkbalweek Haarlem — a biannual international baseball tournament that started in 1961 — July 9-15, beginning with an opening game against Japan. Other opponents in group stage play include Italy, Cuba, Netherlands and Curacao.

“It’s an amazing honor,” Carico said. “I’m truly thankful and blessed for that. It’s going to be a once in a lifetime experience.”

He heads out for camp on Sunday and hopes to eventually return to Rochester to help the Honkers compete in the Northwoods League. So far, he has shown little issue with making the adjustment to the wood bat, hitting .304 with a .484 on-base percentage, to go along with three home runs and 12 RBIs in just 14 games prior to Thursday's clash against the Eau Claire Express.

Although, he’s not exactly sure how the rest of the summer will go, Carico is doing his best to take it a one day at a time.

“I'm just trying to live in the moment as much as I can,” Carico said. “And you know, just try to be thankful, just keep working hard doing what I'm doing because it got me to where I'm at right now.”