Full-strength Grizzlies overpower St. Louis

The Rochester Grizzlies had nearly their full lineup in place on Friday.

Zach Wiese was back in goal.

Reigning North American 3 Hockey League Central Division Player of the Week Adam Johnson kept up his hot streak.

Ten players recorded at least one point.

More importantly, the Grizzlies once again looked like the team that dominated the Central Division throughout the first half of the season, storming to an 8-1 win against the St. Louis Jr. Blues at the Rochester Recreation Center.

The Grizzlies put 75 shots on goal and built leads of 2-1 after one period and 6-1 after two.

Kyle Bauer and Layten Liffrig led the way offensively for the Grizzlies (26-6-2), with a goal and three assists apiece.

Johnson, Kade Shea, Luke Morrisette and Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth all had one goal and two assists.

Noah Roitman and Cole Gibson also scored in the win.

Wiese finished with 20 saves to improve to 14-2-1 in his first game with the Grizzlies since Dec. 22.

Rochester outshot St. Louis 75-21, limiting the Jr. Blues to 10 total shots over the final two periods.

The Grizzlies and Jr. Blues (6-25-3) are scheduled to meet again at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at the Rec Center.

GRIZZLIES 8, JR. BLUES 1

St. Louis 1-0-0 — 1

Rochester 2-4-2 — 8

Rochester: Noah Roitman 1 goal; Kyle Bauer 1 goal, 3 assists; Cole Gibson 1 goal; Kade Shea 1 goal, 2 assists; Adam Johnson 1 goal, 2 assists; Luke Morrisette 1 goal, 2 assists; Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth 1 goal, 2 assists; Dawson McLaughlin 1 assist; Mason Thingvold 1 assist; Layten Liffrig 1 goal, 3 assists. Goalie : Zach Wiese 20 saves (21 shots).