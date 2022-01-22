SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Full-strength Grizzlies overpower St. Louis

Adam Johnson and Layten Liffrig had four points each and Zach Wiese made 20 saves in his return to the Rochester Grizzlies as they blew out St. Louis 8-1 on Friday.

Rochester Grizzlies logo
Rochester Grizzlies
By Post Bulletin staff
January 21, 2022 10:24 PM
Share

The Rochester Grizzlies had nearly their full lineup in place on Friday.

Zach Wiese was back in goal.

Reigning North American 3 Hockey League Central Division Player of the Week Adam Johnson kept up his hot streak.

Ten players recorded at least one point.

More importantly, the Grizzlies once again looked like the team that dominated the Central Division throughout the first half of the season, storming to an 8-1 win against the St. Louis Jr. Blues at the Rochester Recreation Center.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Grizzlies put 75 shots on goal and built leads of 2-1 after one period and 6-1 after two.

Kyle Bauer and Layten Liffrig led the way offensively for the Grizzlies (26-6-2), with a goal and three assists apiece.

Johnson, Kade Shea, Luke Morrisette and Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth all had one goal and two assists.

Noah Roitman and Cole Gibson also scored in the win.

Wiese finished with 20 saves to improve to 14-2-1 in his first game with the Grizzlies since Dec. 22.

Rochester outshot St. Louis 75-21, limiting the Jr. Blues to 10 total shots over the final two periods.

The Grizzlies and Jr. Blues (6-25-3) are scheduled to meet again at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at the Rec Center.

GRIZZLIES 8, JR. BLUES 1

ADVERTISEMENT

St. Louis 1-0-0 — 1

Rochester 2-4-2 — 8

Rochester: Noah Roitman 1 goal; Kyle Bauer 1 goal, 3 assists; Cole Gibson 1 goal; Kade Shea 1 goal, 2 assists; Adam Johnson 1 goal, 2 assists; Luke Morrisette 1 goal, 2 assists; Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth 1 goal, 2 assists; Dawson McLaughlin 1 assist; Mason Thingvold 1 assist; Layten Liffrig 1 goal, 3 assists. Goalie: Zach Wiese 20 saves (21 shots).

St. Louis: Jacob Horrall 1 goal; Jacob Heuerman 1 assist; Tyson Davenport 1 assist. Goalie: Espen Reager 67 saves (75 shots).

Related Topics: JUNIOR HOCKEYROCHESTER GRIZZLIESNA3HLROCHESTER
What to read next
Austin Bruins logo
Sports
Riddle rescues Bruins in OT
Carson Riddle scored his 14th goal of the season in overtime Friday night to lift the Austin Bruins past Aberdeen 3-2.
January 21, 2022 10:51 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff
Adam Johnson, Grizzlies.jpg
Sports
Johnson bringing consistency to Grizzlies lineup
Mahtomedi native Adam Johnson has been the most consistent point producer in the Rochester Grizzlies lineup this season. The skilled forward has tendered with Minot in the NAHL.
January 21, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Rotary Holiday Classic - John Marshall vs. Bloomington Jefferson
Sports
Meister, King nominated for McDonald's All American Game
Lilly Meister of Rochester John Marshall and Eli King of Caledonia are among the 760-plus high school players to be nominated to play in the McDonald's All American Game.
January 18, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Nick.Kelly.1.jpg
Exclusive
Sports
'It's a get-to job, not a have-to': Nick Kelly has gone from PB intern to Alabama football beat reporter
Lakeville native Nick Kelly, 23, recently wrapped his first season as the University of Alabama football beat reporter for the Tuscaloosa News. Kelly, a former Post Bulletin intern, talked with the PB last week -- just days after the Crimson Tide lost to Georgia in the CFP championship game -- about his first season in Tuscaloosa.
January 17, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman