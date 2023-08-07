Game 2 of Rochester Royals playoff series postponed

NORTHFIELD — If the Rochester Royals are going to sweep a first-round Section 1B amateur baseball playoff series, they'll need to win on back-to-back days to do so.

Game 2 of the best-of-5 series against the Northfield Knights has been postponed due to rain and an unplayable field in Northfield on Sunday.

The game is now set for an 8 p.m. start Monday in Northfield. Game 3 will be played at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Mayo Field in Rochester.

Rochester leads the series 1-0 after a convincing 16-3 win in Game 1 on Friday night at Hudson Field in Rochester.

Sunday's game was originally scheduled for 2 p.m. at Sechler Park in Northfield. Shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday, the decision was made to postpone the start time until 7:30 p.m. in hopes the rain would let up long enough to make the field and game playable.

The decision was made at 4 p.m. to postpone the game to Monday.

The winners of all four Section 1B first-round series advance to the Class B state tournament, which is scheduled to begin Aug. 18 in Delano, Dassel and Litchfield. Rochester is the defending state champion.