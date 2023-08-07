Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Game 2 of Rochester Royals playoff series postponed

Rain in Northfield on Sunday caused the Rochester Roayls' Section 1B amateur baseball playoff game to be postponed to Monday.

Rochester Royals Baseball logo
By Staff reports
Today at 8:47 PM

NORTHFIELD — If the Rochester Royals are going to sweep a first-round Section 1B amateur baseball playoff series, they'll need to win on back-to-back days to do so.

Game 2 of the best-of-5 series against the Northfield Knights has been postponed due to rain and an unplayable field in Northfield on Sunday.

The game is now set for an 8 p.m. start Monday in Northfield. Game 3 will be played at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Mayo Field in Rochester.

Rochester leads the series 1-0 after a convincing 16-3 win in Game 1 on Friday night at Hudson Field in Rochester.

Sunday's game was originally scheduled for 2 p.m. at Sechler Park in Northfield. Shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday, the decision was made to postpone the start time until 7:30 p.m. in hopes the rain would let up long enough to make the field and game playable.

The decision was made at 4 p.m. to postpone the game to Monday.

The winners of all four Section 1B first-round series advance to the Class B state tournament, which is scheduled to begin Aug. 18 in Delano, Dassel and Litchfield. Rochester is the defending state champion.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
