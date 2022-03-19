Gibson, Wiese lift Grizzlies to within a win of a return to Fraser Cup

No Game 3.

It’s a mantra that was being repeated up and down the hallway outside of the Rochester Grizzlies’ locker room late Friday night.

The Grizzlies controlled play and the scoreboard at the Rochester Recreation Center, beating North American 3 Hockey League Central Division rival Oregon (Wis.) 5-1 in Game 1 of the best-of-3 division championship series.

A win in Game 2 Saturday night at Oregon — game time is set for 7 p.m. at the Oregon Ice Arena — will send the Grizzlies back to the Fraser Cup, the NA3HL’s national tournament, for a second straight season.

If the Grizzlies lose on Saturday, though, a decisive Game 3 will be played at 3 p.m. Sunday in Rochester.

The Grizzlies are determined to have Sunday off.

“It’s really big,” said Cole Gibson, a team captain and second-year Grizzlies forward who played in the Fraser Cup last season. “We don’t want to go into (Saturday) trailing and fighting for another day.

“We wanted to get this first one so we can have confidence when we play, not grip the stick too tight. We want to play gritty and get the job done tomorrow so we can have an extra day off.”

Gibson was a key contributor in Friday’s victory, scoring twice, including a goal 12:43 into the second period that gave Rochester a 3-1 lead and, more importantly, gave it the momentum for good after Oregon had cut the Grizzlies’ two-goal lead in half just three minutes earlier.

“We knew they were coming off a hot weekend, sweeping Peoria” in a division semifinal series, Gibson said. “We knew their goalie was hot, too, so we had to get to him early and try to get him off his game.”

Gibson’s goals both came after pinpoint passes, one from Layten Liffrig and one from Nick Recupero. The Eagan, Minn., native has scored in every game this postseason — four goals in three games — after going goal-less in the final eight regular season games.

“Those were great plays, great vision from the guys who got him the puck,” Grizzlies coach Chris Ratzloff said. “Gibby’s finishing his chances that, mid-season, weren’t going in. He was missing the net or the goalie was making the save. I think he’s bearing down now. … He’s dialed in.

“He’s one of our most consistent guys, one of our hardest working guys. Now he’s getting rewarded when he’s getting his opportunities. He’s burying them.”

In addition to Gibson’s two-point night, Liffrig had three points (one goal, two assists) before departing the game with an upper-body injury in the second period. He’ll be day-to-day for the remainder of the division finals.

Zach Wiese

Forward Ben Oakland also had a three-point game, with a goal and two assists, and Zach Wiese made 22 saves — including stopping Oregon’s Dominic Murano on a clean breakaway with 4 seconds to play in the first period, preserving a 1-0 Grizzlies lead.

Rochester got on the board first on a 4-on-3 power play, when Liffrig zipped a shot from the right circle that beat Oregon goalie Austin Bartell clean with 2:06 to play in the opening period. The goal was Liffrig’s third in as many playoff games and his 17th overall of the season.

The Grizzlies twice extended their lead to two goals in the second period.

Kade Shea finished a nice passing play from Liffrig and Oakland 6:07 into the second for a 2-0 lead. Oregon cut its deficit in half 3:29 later when Dillon Schmidt scored his first goal of the playoffs, but just 3:07 after that Rochester regained a two-goal advantage. Liffrig fed Cole Gibson from below the goal line and Gibson flipped a backhand shot past Bartell to make the score 3-1.

Rochester tacked on two more in the third — Oakland scored on a strong drive to the net at the 7:18 mark, then Gibson added his second of the night with a hard shot to the top corner after a nice diagonal pass from defenseman Recupero on a power play with 5:40 to go.

The Grizzlies had a handful of other quality scoring chances, hitting two pipes in a 50-second span in the third period, as well as not converting a 2-on-0 in the second period. Bartell — who made 60 saves in a series-clinching win last week to lift the Tradesmen into the division finals — stopped 47 of the 52 shots he faced Friday.

Now the Grizzlies have a chance to accomplish one of their primary goals, a goal they set nearly a year ago after falling to the North Iowa Bulls in the Fraser Cup championship game. That goal: To return to the Fraser Cup, and win it. They have to get past Oregon once more, though, which won’t be an easy task.

“It’s just take care of details,” Ratzloff said. “Take care of the puck, no turnovers, no odd-man rushes. … Don’t give them chances.”

Gibson added: “That’s been our goal all season, to get (to the Fraser Cup) and eventually win, but we have one more game to go to get the job done and reach our goal.”

GRIZZLIES 5, TRADESMEN 1

Oregon 0-1-0 — 1

Rochester 1-2-2 — 5

First period — 1. ROC, Layten Liffrig 3 (Logan Kryoman 1, Mason Thingvold 2) 17:54 (4x3). Second period — 2. ROC, Kade Shea 2 (Liffrig 1, Ben Oakland 2) 6:07. 3. ORE, Dillon Schmidt 1 (Carter Watters 2) 9:36. 4. ROC, Cole Gibson 3 (Liffrig 2, Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth 3) 12:43. Third period — 5. ROC, Oakland 1 (Per Waage 2, Noah Roitman 1) 7:18. 6. ROC, Gibson 4 (Nick Recupero 2, Oakland 3) 14:20 (pp).

Shots on goal — ORE 7-9-7—23; ROC 19-18-15—52. Goalies — ORE, Austin Bartell (L, 2-1-0; 47 saves); ROC, Zach Wiese (W, 3-0-0; 22 saves). Power-play opportunities — ORE, 0-for-1; ROC, 2-for-3. Penalties — ORE 4-8 minutes; ROC 1-2 minutes.