golf
GIRLS GOLF
NON-CONFERNCE
• at Lewiston Country Club, par 36
Lewiston-Altura (165): Kaitlyn Hennessy 36, Kayley Borkowski 42, Aimee Cichon 43, Brianna Borkowski 44.
Dover-Eyota (inc.):Cadee Miller 44.
Lanesboro (196):Paige Hungerholt 48, Dana Sautter 48, Bryn Harmon 50, Johanna Bearson 50.
Notes:Lewiston-Altura set another school record, shooting a 165. Kaitlyn Hennessy led the way with a 36.
