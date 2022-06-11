SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 11
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Goetz pitches Royals past Cannon Falls

The Rochester Royals defeated Cannon Falls 6-0 in amateur baseball on Friday night.

Rochester Royals Baseball logo
By Staff reports
June 10, 2022 10:48 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

CANNON FALLS — Brevin Goetz pitches shutout ball over the first seven innings as the Rochester Royals defeated the Cannon Falls Bears 6-0 in amateur baseball on Friday night.

Goetz, a 2021 Mayo grad, allowed just four hits and two walks while he struck out seven.

Erik Thorvilson and Alex Rudquist both followed with a scoreless inning on the mound for the Royals. Rudquist did not allow a hit and Thorvilson gave up one.

The Royals broke open a 2-0 game with three runs in the third inning. Bo McClintock hit a two-run single in the inning and Matt Cano also singled in a run.

Logan Milene hit a pair of doubles for the Royals while Nick Pearson also had two hits. Alex Holets and Tate Meiners both hit a sacrifice fly.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Royals (11-2) have won three straight and they will host the Dundas Dukes in a Section 1B league game at 2 p.m. Sunday at Mayo Field.

Royals boxscore: http://rochesterroyals.teams.mnbaseball.org/scoredetail/Schedule?gameId=42303

Also Read
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
American Legion baseball results for Thursday, June 9, 2022
A scoreboard of baseball games.
June 10, 2022 01:28 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Byron vs. Winona Baseball Section 1AAA Championship
Prep
Photos: Winona, Byron baseball Section 1AAA championship on June 8, 2022
Winona High School plays Byron High School in the Section 1AAA championship baseball final.
June 09, 2022 12:18 AM
 · 
By  Tucker Allen Covey
Rochester Royals Baseball logo
Sports
Mickelson pitches Royals past La Crescent
Rochester Royals improve to 10-2 with 9-2 victory over La Crescent Cardinals on Wednesday.
June 08, 2022 11:24 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

Related Topics: ROCHESTER ROYALSBASEBALL
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Frankie Mickelson
Sports
Mickelson named assistant softball coach at Sioux Falls
Rochester's Frankie Mickelson, a Century grad, has been named assistant softball coach at the University of Sioux Falls. Mickelson was a standout player at the Division II school from 2017-21.
June 07, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Rochester Royals Baseball logo
Sports
Royals get strong pitching to top Elko
The Rochester Royals beat the Elko Express 6-3 in amateur baseball on Sunday.
June 05, 2022 11:15 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Med City FC Football Club logo
Sports
Med City FC scores comeback win over Sioux Falls
Med City FC's Andres Garcia, an Austin High graduate, scored twice in the second half and the Mayhem beat Sioux Falls FC 2-1 Saturday.
June 05, 2022 06:08 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Royals Baseball logo
Sports
Stewartville-Racine outscores Royals 14-13
The Rochester Royals dropped to 8-2 with a 14-13 loss to the Stewartville-Racine Sharks in amateur baseball on Friday.
June 04, 2022 07:13 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports