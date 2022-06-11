Goetz pitches Royals past Cannon Falls

CANNON FALLS — Brevin Goetz pitches shutout ball over the first seven innings as the Rochester Royals defeated the Cannon Falls Bears 6-0 in amateur baseball on Friday night.

Goetz, a 2021 Mayo grad, allowed just four hits and two walks while he struck out seven.

Erik Thorvilson and Alex Rudquist both followed with a scoreless inning on the mound for the Royals. Rudquist did not allow a hit and Thorvilson gave up one.

The Royals broke open a 2-0 game with three runs in the third inning. Bo McClintock hit a two-run single in the inning and Matt Cano also singled in a run.

Logan Milene hit a pair of doubles for the Royals while Nick Pearson also had two hits. Alex Holets and Tate Meiners both hit a sacrifice fly.

The Royals (11-2) have won three straight and they will host the Dundas Dukes in a Section 1B league game at 2 p.m. Sunday at Mayo Field.

Royals boxscore: http://rochesterroyals.teams.mnbaseball.org/scoredetail/Schedule?gameId=42303