Goich, Grizzlies blank Wausau, inch closer to division title

The Rochester Grizzlies scored just two goals on Friday, but that was all they needed.

The Grizzlies limited the Wausau Cyclones to just 14 shots on goal, and Niko Goich stopped them all to earn his first North American 3 Hockey League shutout, 2-0 at the Rochester Recreation Center.

The win is the eighth in a row for the Grizzlies, who haven’t lost since Jan. 14. They improve to 32-6-2 and maintain a seven-point lead over Peoria atop the Central Division standings. If Rochester wins four of its final seven games, it will clinch a third consecutive regular season division championship.

Friday, Goich was sharp when he had to be, stopping six shots in the first period, five in the second and three in the third.

The game was scoreless through two, as goalie Zach Dosan made 49 saves in the game for Wausau (17-20-2).

Rochester finally broke through 2:39 into the third when Kolton Kane scored his fifth goal of the season.

Justin Wright added another, 2:07 later, assisted by Adam Johnson and Kyle Bauer.

The teams meet again at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at the Rec Center.