Gomez walk-off single in the 12th lifts Honkers to comeback over Stingers

Rochester overcame an early four-run deficit, before Gomez delivered the game-winning single and snap the Stingers eight-game win streak. The Honkers have now won four of their past five games.

Rochester Honkers baseball logo
By Staff reports
July 21, 2022 10:44 PM
ROCHESTER — The Rochester Honkers overcame a deficit not once but twice on Thursday, before knocking off one of the hottest teams in the Northwoods League.

The Honkers overcame an early four-run deficit and again came back in the 10th inning, before Dario Gomez delivered a walk-off single in the 12th for a 6-5 victory over the Willmar Stingers in front of 1,177 people on Thursday at Mayo Field.

The victory snaps the Stingers eight-game win streak and improves the Honkers to 7-4 in the second half and 22-23 overall. The Stingers are 8-3, 29-16.

The Stingers took a 4-0 lead with a pair of runs in the first and fourth off of Honkers starter Jakob Guardado, who allowed just two hits but walked five and allowed four runs in four innings.

Yet, the Honkers offense started to chip away in their half of the fourth with a Michael Brown RBI groundout. In the fifth, a double steal with runners on first and third saw Tyler White swipe home plate to make it 4-2. Then in the sixth, White followed a Carson Stevens RBI double with an RBI fielder's choice that tied it up 4-4.

It stayed that way until the 10th as the Honkers bullpen tossed five consecutive scoreless innings. Troy Wentworth led the way with five strikeouts in three perfect innings.

The Stingers broke through in the 10th, scoring the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly. But the Honkers answered right back when all-star Nico Regino laced an RBI single to score Theo Hardy. Regino was one of four Honkers to finish with multiple hits.

Both teams traded zeros until a hit batter, a sacrifice bunt and an intentional walk loaded the bases for Gomez in the Honkers 12th. In extra innings, a runner starts at second base every inning.

Gomez then hit a 1-2 pitch to right field and gave the Honkers their fourth win in five games. Gomez paced the offense by going for 3-for-6.

Sebastian Mejia earned the win on the mound, allowing one unearned run on one hit in three innings. He and Wentworth combined to allow one run on one hit in six innings.

The two teams wrap up their two-game set Friday at Mayo Field. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Link to full box score

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
