Gopher 50 finale doesn't disappoint, Georgia native Overton walks away with Deer Creek's largest payout

SPRING VALLEY — The biggest and largest Gopher 50 finale ever did not disappoint on Saturday night.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Series capped off its first ever appearance at Deer Creek Speedwday keeping the track's largest ever crowd to the edge of their seat.

In the end, it was Evans, Georgia native Brandon Overton that walked away with the track's largest-ever winning payout of $50,000 after winning the 75-lap Gopher 50 finale by holding off the hard charging Chris Madden and Tim McCreadie off a caution restart with three laps left.

"I'd probably just got lucky," Overton said from victory's lane. "You ever heard of the phrase sitting duck? That's what I found out there."

Overton started on the poll after Madden and Jonathan Davenport — the Thursday and Friday feature winners — were offered and accepted the challenge of starting in the sixth row for a bonus of $25,000.

Overton took advantage as he stayed behind McCreadie for the first 12 laps, before the two traded leads three more times as a caution flag came out 20 laps in.

After the restart the next 30 plus laps belonged to Overton, who was utilizing the high bank strategy to run away from his competition.

About 25 laps to go, he led by over a second.

The challenge then became navigating through the back of the pack. Soon a caution came out, giving the field a chance at the hard-running Overton.

Madden didn't miss it.

After starting 12, Madden made his aggressive move in search of a $75,000 payout. Madden showed little trouble with a track that can be difficult to pass at times, surging up to the top three in a tactic that McCreadie said "took some huevos."

"I thought he was going to get it," McCreadie added.

Madden looked like he was about to make it a finish to remember until he got caught up with a driver that was a few laps down and causing a caution. Overton surged ahead out of the restart and never looked back. After the race, Madden got out of his car and clapped his hands in frustration.

"We had the $75,000 won," Madden said. "Then a car that is three laps down that's sweeping things down the back straightaway and gets in the right front there. Without that, we're celebrating and winning $75,000. We had the best car and we came back from 12 and put on a heck of a show for these fans."

As for Overton, it was his ninth win of the season and third Lucas Oil Series victory of the season, coming on top of the track's largest Late Model field in 13 years.

"I knew Madden was coming from a ways back, so I just tried not to slip the tires," Overton said. "He's been awfully good, but it's just an unbelievable feeling to get this on at Deer Creek."

Winona's Timm caps off great weekend, wins Modified feature

Saturday wrapped up a great few days for Winona native Jake Timm.

Timm — the son of Mississippi Thunder Speedway owner Bob Timm — won the USRA Modifieds feature on night No. 1 of the Gopher 50 and on Saturday the Trailer Company announced they would give a bonus of $5,000 if Thursday or Friday's featured modified winners won the feature on Saturday too, in addition to the winner's payout of $5,000.

Timm had the option of going for more money if he would have elected to start in the sixth row, but decided it wasn't worth the risk.

"I knew after the Late Models feature the track could be a little bit trickier to pass on," Timm said. "I knew I had to get out front early and run my race and be smooth."

It ended up being the right choice.

Timm dominated in his No. 49 car, leading by over a second and a half ahead of second place midway through the race at one time. The only chance the rest of the field had was for a restart, but it was a clean race and it was clear Timm wasn't going to get passed on this night. Especially, not with plenty of friends and family in the stands.

"It's awesome to win here," Timm said. "I know a lot of people in the crowd here, so you know, that makes it extra special special to win it around home.

"Thanks to the Trailer Company for putting up the extra money. It means a lot. Thanks to Deer Creek and everybody for putting the show on."

Full results of the Gopher 50 finale

The Lucas Oil Series will be back in 2023

During the race, it was announced the Lucas Oil Series will be back in 2023 for another three-day event from July 6-8.

This was the Series first appearance at the speedway after their track debut was canceled the past two seasons. It was worth the hype and the area's auto racing fans came out in groves to support.

Deer Creek announced that for the first time in the track's 26-year history that they had to park cars in the hay field because they ran out of room.

It was also the first time an event was broadcasted live on tv as well with the Late Model A-Main feature being on MAVtv.