Greyhounds' big sixth inning takes down Royals

AUSTIN — The Rochester Royals dropped their second straight game, losing to the Austin Greyhounds 9-5 Wednesday in amateur baseball.

The Greyhounds took advantage of a huge sixth inning in getting the win, notching eight runs in the frame.

The Royals fell despite cranking out 14 hits. Nolan Jurgenson went 3-for-4, Nick Pearson 3-for-5, and Joe Sperry, Logan Milene and Drew Bock each had two hits.

The Greyhounds were paced by Sam Nelson and Mark Harber, each with two hits.

Box score: http://rochesterroyals.teams.mnbaseball.org/scoredetail/Schedule?gameId=43565