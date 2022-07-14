Greyhounds' big sixth inning takes down Royals
The Austin Greyhounds scored eight runs in the sixth inning and beat the Rochester Royals 9-5 in amateur baseball.
We are part of The Trust Project.
AUSTIN — The Rochester Royals dropped their second straight game, losing to the Austin Greyhounds 9-5 Wednesday in amateur baseball.
The Greyhounds took advantage of a huge sixth inning in getting the win, notching eight runs in the frame.
Miesville scored twice in the bottom of the eighth inning on Sunday to rally past the Rochester Royals.
The Royals improved to 19-3 overall with a 13-2 victory over the Northfield Knights.
The Royals fell despite cranking out 14 hits. Nolan Jurgenson went 3-for-4, Nick Pearson 3-for-5, and Joe Sperry, Logan Milene and Drew Bock each had two hits.
The Greyhounds were paced by Sam Nelson and Mark Harber, each with two hits.
Box score: http://rochesterroyals.teams.mnbaseball.org/scoredetail/Schedule?gameId=43565
As the Pro Motocross championship series prepares to make its annual stop at Spring Creek MX Park in Millville this weekend, the sport is in a bit of an uncertain time. A new, upstart Supercross series is threatening to pluck some of the sport’s top stars.
Be prepared for a big crowd and the best motocross riders in the world at Saturday's AMA Motocross pro nationals at Spring Creek MX Park near Millville.
It appeared Dario Gomez would give Rochester a comeback victory with a three-run home run in the ninth to take a one-run lead, but then La Crosse flipped the tables.
The Rochester MN Sports organization has more than 100 events scheduled in Rochester and surrounding communities in 2022.