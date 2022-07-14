SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Greyhounds' big sixth inning takes down Royals

The Austin Greyhounds scored eight runs in the sixth inning and beat the Rochester Royals 9-5 in amateur baseball.

Rochester Royals Baseball logo
By Staff reports
July 13, 2022 11:55 PM
AUSTIN — The Rochester Royals dropped their second straight game, losing to the Austin Greyhounds 9-5 Wednesday in amateur baseball.

The Greyhounds took advantage of a huge sixth inning in getting the win, notching eight runs in the frame.

The Royals fell despite cranking out 14 hits. Nolan Jurgenson went 3-for-4, Nick Pearson 3-for-5, and Joe Sperry, Logan Milene and Drew Bock each had two hits.

The Greyhounds were paced by Sam Nelson and Mark Harber, each with two hits.

Box score: http://rochesterroyals.teams.mnbaseball.org/scoredetail/Schedule?gameId=43565

