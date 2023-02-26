Grizzlies back in driver's seat for division title after winning at Oregon

OREGON, Wis. — The Rochester Grizzlies haven’t always been at their best in pressure situations this season.

But the Grizzlies were certainly at the top of their game for most of Saturday’s North American 3 Hockey League Central Division game against rival Oregon.

Rochester entered the game needing a win to keep its chances of winning a fourth straight division title alive.

Indeed, the Grizzlies will enter into the final week of the regular season with a chance to win the division title — and home-ice advantage in the first two rounds of the NA3HL playoffs — after a convincing 4-1 win at Oregon, with four veterans coming up with clutch goals and rookie goalie Tate Cothern playing like a veteran, with 35 saves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luke Morrisette’s power-play goal 11:17 into the game gave Rochester the lead for good, then Ben Oakland’s goal 7:35 into the second made it a 2-0 game; that goal held up as the game winner.

Oregon briefly regained the momentum after Dayne Deanovich scored 1:10 into the third to pull his team within 2-1. But that momentum shift was short-lived, as Logan Kroyman scored just 28 seconds later to restore the Grizzlies’ two-goal lead.

Austin Meers added a power-play goal in the final minute to make it a 4-1 game.

Cothern took care of the rest, stopping 10 shots in the first, 13 in the second and 12 in the third. The Rochester Mayo grad is now 7-1-0 in his past eight starts.

Rochester (31-9-5) and Oregon (31-9-5) both enter the final two games of the regular season with 67 points. Both teams finished the regular season 4-3-1 against the other, and the Grizzlies have more wins in regulation (29-27)

The schedule would seem to favor the Grizzlies, as they host last-place St. Louis (8-36-0) at 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Rochester Recreation Center. Oregon, meanwhile, plays a home-and-home series against the Milwaukee Power, who are locked into the No. 3 seed in the division playoffs. Peoria will be the No. 4 seed.

BOX SCORE: Rochester Grizzlies 4, Oregon (Wis.) Tradesmen 1

NA3HL Central Division

ADVERTISEMENT

TEAM GP W-L-OTL PTS. xy-Oregon 45 31-9-5 67 xy-Grizzlies 45 31-9-5 67 x-Milwaukee 45 29-13-3 61 x-Peoria 44 23-18-3 49 Wausau 45 13-28-4 30 St. Louis 44 8-36-0 16

x — clinched playoff berth

y — clinched home-ice in division semifinals