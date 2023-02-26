99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, February 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Grizzlies back in driver's seat for division title after winning at Oregon

Four players scored once each and Mayo High School graduate Tate Cothern was outstanding in net as the Rochester Grizzlies beat rival Oregon.

Rochester Grizzlies logo
Rochester Grizzlies
By Staff reports
February 26, 2023 01:51 AM

OREGON, Wis. — The Rochester Grizzlies haven’t always been at their best in pressure situations this season.

But the Grizzlies were certainly at the top of their game for most of Saturday’s North American 3 Hockey League Central Division game against rival Oregon.

Rochester entered the game needing a win to keep its chances of winning a fourth straight division title alive.

Also Read
DC-Northfield faceoff.jpg
Prep
Dodge County's season halted by powerful Northfield in section semifinals
Northfield's Will Cashin recorded a hat trick and the Raiders put 64 shots on goal in beating Dodge County in a Section 1A boys hockey semifinal on Saturday.
February 26, 2023 01:10 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Jack Homme and Owen Kelly of Century.jpg
Prep
This time Century over the top as Panthers claim Section 1AA swimming and diving team title
Century earns state berths in eight of the 12 events at the Section 1AA swimming and diving meet. Mayo senior Alonzo Montori earns state berths in two events.
February 25, 2023 11:02 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Section wrestling
Prep
Section 1A individuals: Caledonia/Houston keeps momentum going, Chatfield and Dover-Eyota enjoy success
The Warriors once again showed they are the class of Section 1A, sending nine wrestlers to the Class A state tournament on Saturday. It was also a great day for Chatfield and Dover-Eyota.
February 25, 2023 09:40 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten

Indeed, the Grizzlies will enter into the final week of the regular season with a chance to win the division title — and home-ice advantage in the first two rounds of the NA3HL playoffs — after a convincing 4-1 win at Oregon, with four veterans coming up with clutch goals and rookie goalie Tate Cothern playing like a veteran, with 35 saves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luke Morrisette’s power-play goal 11:17 into the game gave Rochester the lead for good, then Ben Oakland’s goal 7:35 into the second made it a 2-0 game; that goal held up as the game winner.

Oregon briefly regained the momentum after Dayne Deanovich scored 1:10 into the third to pull his team within 2-1. But that momentum shift was short-lived, as Logan Kroyman scored just 28 seconds later to restore the Grizzlies’ two-goal lead.

Austin Meers added a power-play goal in the final minute to make it a 4-1 game.

Cothern took care of the rest, stopping 10 shots in the first, 13 in the second and 12 in the third. The Rochester Mayo grad is now 7-1-0 in his past eight starts.

Rochester (31-9-5) and Oregon (31-9-5) both enter the final two games of the regular season with 67 points. Both teams finished the regular season 4-3-1 against the other, and the Grizzlies have more wins in regulation (29-27)

The schedule would seem to favor the Grizzlies, as they host last-place St. Louis (8-36-0) at 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Rochester Recreation Center. Oregon, meanwhile, plays a home-and-home series against the Milwaukee Power, who are locked into the No. 3 seed in the division playoffs. Peoria will be the No. 4 seed.

BOX SCORE: Rochester Grizzlies 4, Oregon (Wis.) Tradesmen 1

NA3HL Central Division

ADVERTISEMENT

TEAMGPW-L-OTLPTS.
xy-Oregon4531-9-567
xy-Grizzlies4531-9-567
x-Milwaukee4529-13-361
x-Peoria4423-18-349
Wausau4513-28-430
St. Louis448-36-016

x — clinched playoff berth
y — clinched home-ice in division semifinals

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Gavin.Morrissey.BRUINS.jpg
Sports
Austin Bruins win at St. Cloud on goal with one-tenth of a second to go
February 25, 2023 01:34 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Grizzlies logo
Sports
Division title on the line Saturday for Rochester Grizzlies after shootout loss
February 25, 2023 01:14 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
race1.jpg
Sports
Ron Giles has done it — 50 marathons in 50 states
February 24, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Mayo vs. New Richmond Boys Hockey
Mayo, Century see seasons come to a close in section semifinals
February 26, 2023 12:22 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Section wrestling
Prep
Section 1AA individuals: Kasson-Mantorville wins seven titles, while Zumbrota-Mazeppa also has solid day
February 25, 2023 07:18 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
grumpy old men
Local
Local businesses, people thriving at the Grumpy Old Men Festival in Wabasha
February 25, 2023 06:15 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
20230225_140211.jpg
Business
The Well is open and cooking in downtown Rochester
February 25, 2023 02:56 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger