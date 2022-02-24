Grizzlies' Bielenberg-Howarth has found there's no place quite like home

Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth’s hockey journey has taken him from Century High School to Austin, then to Sioux Falls and southwestern New York, and then to Maine.

All of those travels led the former Century High School standout to this conclusion: There’s no place quite like home. Since the start of the calendar year, Bielenberg-Howarth has been back in Rochester, playing for his hometown Grizzlies.

He couldn’t be happier.

“I’m glad I came back here and gave hockey another chance,” Bielenberg-Howarth said. “I’ve kind of gained back my love for the game.”

He departed Century after his junior season, having recorded 129 career points, including 72 as a junior, when he played on a line with two other forwards who went on to play for the Grizzlies, Gavin Gunderson and Joey Malugani. Bielenberg-Howarth played three games for the Austin Bruins after Century’s 2019-20 season ended

He started his senior year of high school by playing for the Bruins, then moved to Sioux Falls to play for the U18 Midget program, the Sioux Falls Power. He spent all of last season there and was selected in the North American Hockey League Draft by the Jamestown (N.Y.) Rebels.

Bielenberg-Howarth started this season in Jamestown, where he played until October. When things didn’t work out with the Rebels, he came back and practiced with the Grizzlies for a week before deciding to join the Twin City Thunder in the Auburn, Maine (approximately 140 miles north of Boston).

That’s when some doubts began to set in.

“When I was in Maine, I couldn’t really figure out what I wanted to do,” he said. “I kind of wanted to move on from hockey for a while. … There were never any tears, but there were a lot of phone calls with my dad, some heart-to-hearts. He always encouraged me to keep pushing through it.”

COMING HOME AGAIN

When Bielenberg-Howarth came back to Rochester at Christmastime, seeking a chance to return home, he decided to reach out to Grizzlies head coach Chris Ratzloff.

“When he was out east, I think he found it wasn’t maybe what he hoped it would be,” Ratzloff said. “He called and said, ‘Can I come back?’ Our team had changed a lot from the first time he was with us (in October).

“He wasn’t playing much (in Maine). I didn’t know what kind of shape he was in, so it was just kind of a — I’ve known him since he was in a baby carrier — so come back and let’s see. We’ll give you a chance, no guarantees. He came back and has had a totally different mindset.”

The return home for the 6-foot, 185-pound, 19-year-old forward has been mutually beneficial. Bielenberg-Howarth has not only found his love for the game again, but he’s improving as a player, with a desire to play college hockey next season or the following season. He still has a year of junior hockey eligibility remaining after this season.

For the Grizzlies, they’ve added another playmaker to a roster that is beginning to match the depth it had a year ago, when they finished as the NA3HL league runner-up. Bielenberg-Howarth has eight goals and 19 points in 14 games for the Grizzlies (34-6-3), who can wrap up a third straight NA3HL Central Division regular-season championship by taking one point in two games this weekend at division rival Wausau.

“He’s realized that being (in Tier III junior hockey) isn’t as bad as some people might think it is,” said Ratzloff, whose team is 10-3-1 with Bielenberg-Howarth in the lineup. “We have some great guys here on and off the ice, good hockey players. So I think coming in with the right attitude has made all the difference in the world.

“Lync came back, jumped in and right away had a great attitude about being here. I called him one day and just said, ‘What do you think?’ and he said, ‘This is the most fun I’ve had playing hockey in a long time.’”

He’s having so much fun, that he’s letting his future rest in the future. Bielenberg-Howarth is solely focused on helping the Grizzlies win a division championship, then chase a national title.

“It’s the … I get along really well with all the guys,” he said of what he loves most about playing in his hometown. “I live at home, all those good things. … And to be on a winning team, it’s awesome. Every guy in that locker room is after the same thing, the Fraser Cup, and I want it as bad as they all do.”