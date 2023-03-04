99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Grizzlies blow out St. Louis, back in driver's seat for Central Division championship

Eleven players scored for the Rochester Grizzlies Friday night as they put themselves in position to win the NA3HL Central Division championship for a fourth consecutive season.

Rochester Grizzlies logo
Rochester Grizzlies
By Staff reports
March 03, 2023 11:28 PM

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Grizzlies entered Friday's game against St. Louis unable to control their own destiny.

So the Grizzlies controlled what they could — their own peformance. They also controlled the North American 3 Hockey League Central Division game from start to finish at the Rochester Recreation Center.

Eleven Grizzlies scored goals and 16 players had at least one point as Rochester blew out the Jr. Blues 11-2.

Also Read
State wrestling
Prep
Mayo's Sheehan advances to semifinals; K-M sends three as part of solid day for area in Class AA
Overall, it was a solid day for the area at the Class AA and Class AAA state individual wrestling championships on Friday.
March 03, 2023 09:37 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
State wrestling
Prep
Section One to be well-represented in Class A wrestling semifinals
Saturday's Class A semifinals will see 11 of the 56 spots filled by Section 1A grapplers.
March 03, 2023 08:35 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
state wrestling
Prep
A pack of southeastern Minnesota wrestlers reach state quarterfinals
More than 60 individuals from the area competed in the first session of individuals at the Xcel Energy Center.
March 03, 2023 02:42 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten

That win, coupled with the Oregon (Wis.) Tradesmen's 9-4 loss against the Milwaukee Power, returned the power in the Central Division to the Grizzlies.

They now do control their fate.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a win — or just getting to overtime — in Saturday's regular-season finale against St. Louis, the Grizzlies will win a fourth consecutive division championship and lock up home-ice advantage throughout the first two rounds of the NA3HL playoffs.

Rochester (32-9-5, 69 points) enters Saturday with a two-point lead over Oregon (31-10-5, 67 points) in the division. The Grizzlies and Jr. Blues meet at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at the Rec Center; Oregon and Milwaukee face off at 7:30 p.m. in Milwaukee.

Rochester, the defending NA3HL national champion, hopes to be celebrating another division championship before the Oregon-Milwaukee game is over.

If the Grizzlies get another performance Saturday like they had Friday, they'll put another championship banner on order.

LUKE.MORRISETTE.MUG.jpg
Luke Morrisette

Luke Morrisette — who had three total goals in Rochester's shootout win and regulation win at Oregon last weekend — scored 1:45 into Friday's game, giving the Grizzlies the lead for good. Spencer Klotz scored his 20th goal of the season late in the first period, extending Rochester's lead to 2-0 after one period.

The Grizzlies broke it open in the second, scoring six goals — by Ty Petzke, Ben Oakland, Gavin Mears, Grant Dardis, Ben Tschida and Connor Stoffel — in a 10-minute, 13-second stretch, to lead 8-0 after two.

Rochester Century grad Matt Haun, Lakeville native Luke Jech, and veteran Max Clark (short-handed) scored in the third period to ensure St. Louis (8-38-0) would have no hopes of a comeback.

The Grizzlies outshot the Jr. Blues 58-19 in the game; Grizzlies goalie Tate Cothern made 17 saves to earn the victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

NOTES: Veteran forward Austin Meers became the fifth player in the franchise's five-year history to reach the 100 games played milestone. A native of suburban St. Louis, Meers is the only Grizzlies player to play in all 46 games so far this season. He played in 45 regular-season games last year, and all nine postseason games. Meers has 17 goals and 35 points this season. He has 30 goals and 39 assists in his two-year career. ... Forward Luke Sawicky made his return to the Grizzlies lineup Friday. The Osseo native re-joined the team after his high school season came to a close. Sawicky, who played in 16 games for the Grizzlies prior to the high school season, had an assist in Friday's game and now has 17 points in 17 games as a junior hockey rookie. ... Cothern was backed up Friday by Rochester John Marshall goalie Cody Vlasaty, who was making his junior hockey debut after an excellent season for the Rockets in which he went 13-10-1 with a 3.14 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. ... Rochester Lourdes graduate Matthew Mahoney assisted on the Jr. Blues' first goal, his fourth assist and 15th point of the season.

BOX SCORE: Rochester Grizzlies 11, St. Louis Jr. Blues 2

Most Games by Grizzlies

On Friday, Austin Meers recently became the fifth player in Rochester Grizzlies history to play 100 games for the franchise. Here’s a look at the players with the most games played in franchise history:

PlayerYearsGames
Peyton Hart2018-21142
Matt DeRosa2018-21135
Joey Fodstad2018-21134
*Per Waage2020-present112
*Austin Meers2021-present100
Lucas Newman2018-2099
Cole Gibson2020-2299
Justin Wright2020-2293
Garrett Smith2019-2189

* — active

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Semifinal #2: Rochester vs Helena
Sports
Rochester Grizzlies in unusual position entering final weekend of regular season
March 03, 2023 12:15 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
LAMB.GOPHERS.jpg
Sports
Byron's Lamb learning, loving life on top-ranked Gophers hockey team
March 02, 2023 02:33 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Narvaez.jpg
Sports
Narvaez set for Rochester return, this time to guide climbing franchise Rochester FC
February 28, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Untitled design.png
Business
Local construction experts join forces to form new commercial design-build firm
March 03, 2023 04:18 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Ice Fishing
Community
Photos: Slice of Life March 2023
March 03, 2023 02:56 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
Center Street Incident
Local
RPD: Decrease in violent crimes, increase in drug overdoses in 2022 annual report
March 03, 2023 11:47 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Chateau Theatre
Local
Trial delayed in lawsuit filed by former Chateau Theatre operator
March 03, 2023 10:58 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen