Grizzlies defenseman Waage getting noticed — for all the right reasons 

Rochester Grizzlies and Austin Bruins co-owner Mike Cooper was sitting with both teams’ coaching staffs at the Bruins’ main tryout camp last summer.

The group sat high in the bleachers at Austin’s Riverside Arena, watching more than 150 players participate in scrimmages over the course of five days.

One particular defenseman kept catching Cooper’s eye. So finally he turned to Bruins head coach Steve Howard and said “who’s that?!”

Grizzlies coach Chris Ratzloff heard the question and smiled a bit. He recalled last week how the conversation proceeded:

“That’s Per,” Howard told Cooper.

“Per who?” Cooper responded.

“Per Waage, one of Ratz’s guys,” Howard told him.

Snap back to the present day, as Waage — now an alternate captain — and the Grizzlies prepare to face the rival Oregon (Wis.) Tradesmen in the North American 3 Hockey League Central Division finals this week:

“For ‘Coop’ to notice Per — after he only played in (18) games with us last year and point him out like that, says a lot,” Ratzloff said. “Per has improved so much … he got called up and played in five games with the Bruins this year. He earned every bit of that.”

Indeed, Waage’ role, ice time, leadership and point production have increased dramatically in his second season with the Grizzlies.

All of those opportunities weren’t really options a year ago for the Plymouth native who played high school hockey at Wayzata, one of the top programs in the Lake Conference. The Grizzlies were loaded with college hockey-bound veterans last season, when they made a run to the NA3HL championship game.

This season, though, with more than half of Rochester’s roster having turned over, the opportunity to play, to score and to be a leader was there for the taking.

Waage seized it.

“It’s been different from last year with the playing time aspect and filling a different role,” Waage said. “It’s a lot different — but a good different.”

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Waage has done a little bit of everything for the Central Division regular-season champion Grizzlies, who swept Wausau in a division semifinal series last weekend to set up this weekend’s best 2-out-of-3 Central Division Finals. The series schedule was not available as of Sunday night.

“It’s super exciting,” Waage said of getting the chance to play in the NA3HL postseason. “Last year, just watching the games, I could tell how great it is to play here — the atmosphere — in the playoffs.

“We’re not just playing for the players on this year’s team. We’re playing for the ones on past teams. We were disappointed to lose that championship game last year, but we have the players and the tools to get back there.”

‘How has no one talked to him’

Waage is a bit of a late bloomer.

He was converted to a defenseman as a junior at Wayzata, after having played forward his whole life. And in a program with so many talented players, he flew under the radar of college and junior hockey scouts.

That is, until Ratzloff saw him at a pre-(NAHL) Draft camp in Hudson, Wis., two years ago.

“His skill set… I could see it when I saw him for the first time in Hudson,” Ratzloff said. “I went down to talk to him and he was thrilled that someone came to talk to him. The whole time, I’m thinking ‘how has no one talked to this kid?’

“… He’s one of those diamonds in the rough and he’s going to be a great hockey player.”

Waage had three assists in 18 games last season, dressing for just six games from January on. This season, in 42 regular-season games, Waage’s increased ice time — including playing a critical role on the team’s power play — has led to a 5-goal, 16-assist season, as well as an incredible plus-38 plus/minus rating (meaning he’s been on the ice for 38 more goals by the Grizzlies than their opponents).

Waage also leads Rochester in power-play points, with nine.

“He’s worked hard and it’s paying off,” Ratzloff said. “Depending on what he decides he wants to do next year, he’s a kid who as a 20-year old could make a (NAHL) team. You don’t see that very often (NAHL teams trend toward using roster spots on younger players who will be around for more than a year), but he could fill that role for someone.

“And if he comes back here, he’s certainly going to have a lot of schools to choose from if he continues on this same path.”

For now, Waage is focused on helping the Grizzlies return to the Fraser Cup playoffs and get back to the national championship game.

“Everyone on last year’s team would go super hard in practice and that helped keep me going,” Waage said, “just coming to the rink every day and seeing the guys.

“My confidence was the big thing (in improving this season). … Yeah, I feel a little rewarded (for the perseverance), but we still have a lot of work to do.”