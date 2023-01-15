99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports
Grizzlies dominate Jr. Blues to complete weekend sweep

The Rochester Grizzlies limited St. Louis to just 5 shots on goal en route to sweeping a two-game weekend series at the Rochester Rec Center.

Rochester Grizzlies logo
Rochester Grizzlies
By Staff reports
January 14, 2023 10:33 PM
ROCHESTER — The Rochester Grizzlies have been looking to consistently put together 60-minute games this season.

It's been a struggle at times for the defending North American 3 Hockey League champions, but whatever frustrations the Grizzlies have had, were taken out on the St. Louis Jr. Blues over the weekend at the Rochester Recreation Center.

That dominance was at its peak Saturday night, as the Grizzlies' defense limited the Jr. Blues to just five total shots on goal in the game in an 8-0 victory.

The Grizzlies scored three times in the second period and added five more in the third, outshooting St. Louis 50-5 in the process.

Rochester improved to 23-7-4 overall and regained sole possession of first place in the NA3HL Central Division after the Oregon Tradesmen were defeated 5-2 by the Peoria Mustangs.

Luke Jech, playing his first game in Rochester after being sent down from the NAHL's Minnesota Wilderness, was tough to contain. The Lakeville native scored a pair of goals and assisted on two others in his Grizzlies debut.

Max Clark and Owen Van Tassel also scored twice for Rochester, while Luke Morrisette and Ryan Berglund scored once each.

Lucas Henderson made five saves to record the shutout.

After a scoreless first period, the Grizzlies took control of the scoreboard quickly in the second period. Morrisette scored 52 seconds into the period. Berglund made it 2-0 just 50 seconds later. Then Jech scored his first of the night 35 seconds after Berglund scored. That was three goals in a span of 1:25.

Clark and Van Tassel scored twice each in the third, and Jech added another with four minutes to go.

The Grizzlies play at division rival Milwaukee Power next weekend, with games set to start at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, and 12:05 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22.

BOX SCORE: Rochester Grizzlies 8, St. Louis Jr. Blues 0

