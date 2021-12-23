Grizzlies drop tight game to high-powered Granite City in Showcase finale

BLAINE — The Rochester Grizzlies expected to be tested at the North American 3 Hockey League Showcase this week in Blaine.

They got exactly what they expected.

Rochester, the first-place team in the NA3HL Central Division, went 1-1-1 against three other division leaders at the National Sports Center Super Rink this week in the annual league Showcase, which brings all 34 teams in the league to Blaine for three games in one central location.

The Grizzlies capped the Showcase Wednesday afternoon with a 3-2 loss to West Division leader Granite City (St. Cloud), but Rochester went toe-to-toe with a Lumberjacks team regarded as a strong contender to win a national championship this season.

The Grizzlies are also considered title contenders, and showed why over three games in Blaine. Rochester's two losses came by a goal apiece, including Monday's 3-2 overtime setback against the Northeast Generals, the top team in the NA3HL East Division.

Rochester followed that setback by earning a convincing 4-0 win against Frontier Division-leading Helena (Mont.) on Tuesday.

The Grizzlies (24-3-2 overall) enter the second half of the season with a firm grip on first place in the Central Division. Their 50 points are good for an 11-point lead over second-place Oregon, Wis. (18-5-3). The Peoria (Ill.) Mustangs sit just two points back of Oregon with a 17-9-3 record.

Here's a recap of Rochester's games at the NA3HL Showcase.

MONDAY: Northeast Generals 3, Grizzlies 2 (OT)

Austin Meers gave the Grizzlies the lead just 2:02 into the game, but Rochester didn't beat Northeast (Attleboro, Mass.) goale D'Mar McCoy again until midway through the third period. By that time, the Generals had rallied to take a lead with two goals of their own. But Rochester's Layten Liffrig scored at the 9:24 mark of the third to make it a 2-2 game and force overtime — the fifth OT game of this season for Rochester.

This one didn't go Rochester's way, though, as Braeden Kennedy scored 62 seconds into the extra period to give the Generals (22-2-0) the victory.

Kaleb Bents made 27 saves for Rochester, while McCoy stopped 30 shots for the Generals.

TUESDAY: Grizzlies 4, Helena (Mont.) Bighorns 0

Helena came into the Showcase unbeaten in 26 previous games, but it failed to score in its first two games in Blaine, falling to Granite City on Monday, then Rochester on Tuesday.

The Grizzlies dominated play from the opening drop of the puck, outshooting the Bighorns 12-3 in the first period and 37-14 in the game.

Lucas Henderson recorded a 14-save shutout for Rochester — his first of the season — and the Grizzlies got goals from Max Breon in the first period, Mason Thingvold and Justin Wright in the second period, and Kyle Bauer in the third. Liffrig recorded three assists in the game.

WEDNESDAY: Granite City Lumberjacks 3, Grizzlies 2

A game that was expected to be one of the premier games of the Showcase turned out to be exactly that.

Both teams put 25 shots on goal — Rochester's Zach Wiese made 22 stops, while Granite City's Matthew Smith made 23.

Neither team led by more than a goal; in fact, the Grizzlies and Lumberjacks traded goals throughout the game.

The Lumberjacks never trailed, though Rochester twice answered with goals that tied the score. Granite City led 1-0 11:03 into the game on a Tal Halliday goal. The Grizzlies tied it 1:34 into the second on a Cole Gibson goal.

Ben Anderson scored at the 11-minute mark of the second to regain the lead for the Lumberjacks, but Luke Morrisette answered for the Grizzlies 4:21 into the third to tie it 2-2.

That's how the score remained until 6:28 later, when Northfield native Carson VanZuilen scored on a power play, his seventh goal of the year, to win it.

The Grizzlies are now off until a Jan. 7-8 series at Peoria. Their next home series is set for Jan. 14-15 against Oregon.