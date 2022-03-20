Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 19
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Grizzlies fall late in Game 2, division finals to be decided Sunday in Rochester

The Rochester Grizzlies led a third-period lead slip away in a loss to the Oregon (Wis.) Tradesmen on Saturday. That means a decisive Game 3 of the NA3HL Central Division finals will be held Sunday in Rochester.

Rochester Grizzlies logo
Rochester Grizzlies
Jason Feldman
By Jason Feldman
March 19, 2022 10:52 PM
Share

OREGON, Wis. — The Rochester Grizzlies were seven minutes away from celebrating a second consecutive trip to the Fraser Cup, the North American 3 Hockey League's championship series.

Instead, they returned home Saturday night knowing they'll have to play again Sunday afternoon, with their season on the line, after falling 3-2 against the Oregon Tradesmen in Game 2 of the best-of-3 NA3HL Central Division finals.

The Grizzlies held a one-goal lead more than halfway through the third period Saturday, but Oregon's Amir Velikhanov scored with 6:05 to play in the third to tie the score 2-2, then Tyler Steuck scored his first goal of the postseason with just 1:38 to go in regulation to give the Tradesmen the victory and send the series back to Rochester.

Opening faceoff for Game 3 is set for 3 p.m. Sunday at the Rochester Recreation Center, the site of the Grizzlies' 5-1 win in Game 1 on Friday night. The winner of Sunday's game will advance to the Fraser Cup, which begins Wednesday in St. Peters, Mo., a suburb of St. Louis.

The Grizzlies built a 2-0 lead midway through the second period Saturday, when Cole Gibson continued his hot streak, scoring twice in a span of just 17 seconds. The goals were his fifth and sixth of the postseason, in just four games. He has scored at least once in every playoff game, including two in Friday's Game 1 and two more in Saturday's Game 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

That's all the offense Rochester would muster, though, as Tradesmen goalie Austin Bartell stopped 43 shots to beat a higher-seeded team for the third time in four games. Bartell lifted the third-seeded Tradesmen past second-seeded Peoria (Ill.) in the first round, stopping 60 shots in an overtime win in Game 2 that sent his team to the division finals.

The Grizzlies will have to figure out how to get more pucks past him on Sunday if they want to keep their season alive.

TRADESMEN 3, GRIZZLIES 2

Rochester 0-2-0 — 2

Oregon 0-1-2 — 3

First period — no scoring. Second period — 1. ROC, Cole Gibson 5 (Matthew Shaw 2) 11:13. 2. ROC, Gibson 6 (Kade Shea 2, Ben Oakland 4) 11:30. 3. ORE, Abe Laggis 2 (Amir Velikhanov 2, Dominic Murano 3) 17:45 (pp). Third period — 4. ORE, Velikhanov (unassisted) 13:55. 5. ORE, Tyler Steuck 1 (Carter Watters 2) 18:22.

Shots on goal — ROC 13-20-12—45, ORE 8-15-16—39. Goalies — ROC, Zach Wiese (L, 3-1-0; 36 saves); ORE, Austin Bartell (W, 3-1-0; 43 saves). Power-play opportunities — ROC 0-for-3, ORE 1-for-2. Penalties — ROC, 5-10 minutes; ORE, 5-10 minutes.

Related Topics: JUNIOR HOCKEYROCHESTER GRIZZLIESNA3HLROCHESTER
What to read next
Cole Gibson MUG.jpg
Sports
Gibson, Wiese lift Grizzlies to within a win of a return to Fraser Cup
Cole Gibson scored twice, Zach Wiese made 22 saves and Layten Liffrig and Ben Oakland had three-point games as the Rochester Grizzlies beat the Oregon (Wis.) Tradesmen in Game 1 of the best-of-3 NA3HL Central Division championship series.
March 18, 2022 11:32 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
031922.KROYMAN.MUG.jpg
Sports
Hockey has taken Grizzlies' Kroyman from Florida to Alaska, with stops in between
Logan Kroyman grew up in southern Florida, and played four years of hockey in Canada before joining the Rochester Grizzlies. The talented defenseman hopes to help them get back to the NA3HL's Fraser Cup finals.
March 18, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Ayoka Lee kansas state.jpg
Sports
Byron native Ayoka Lee adds another All-America honor
After being named first team All-America by The Athletic and Sports Illustrated last week, Byron native and Kansas State women's basketball standout Ayoka Lee has been named to the Associated Press All-America second team.
March 17, 2022 11:28 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff and wire reports
Per Waage, Grizzlies.jpg
Sports
Grizzlies defenseman Waage getting noticed — for all the right reasons 
Per Waage played in just 18 games for a deep Rochester Grizzlies team last season. Things have changed significantly in just one year. Waage is now an alternate captain for a Grizzlies team that is two wins away from returning to the NA3HL Fraser Cup national tournament.
March 15, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman