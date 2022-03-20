Grizzlies fall late in Game 2, division finals to be decided Sunday in Rochester

OREGON, Wis. — The Rochester Grizzlies were seven minutes away from celebrating a second consecutive trip to the Fraser Cup, the North American 3 Hockey League's championship series.

Instead, they returned home Saturday night knowing they'll have to play again Sunday afternoon, with their season on the line, after falling 3-2 against the Oregon Tradesmen in Game 2 of the best-of-3 NA3HL Central Division finals.

The Grizzlies held a one-goal lead more than halfway through the third period Saturday, but Oregon's Amir Velikhanov scored with 6:05 to play in the third to tie the score 2-2, then Tyler Steuck scored his first goal of the postseason with just 1:38 to go in regulation to give the Tradesmen the victory and send the series back to Rochester.

Opening faceoff for Game 3 is set for 3 p.m. Sunday at the Rochester Recreation Center, the site of the Grizzlies' 5-1 win in Game 1 on Friday night. The winner of Sunday's game will advance to the Fraser Cup, which begins Wednesday in St. Peters, Mo., a suburb of St. Louis.

The Grizzlies built a 2-0 lead midway through the second period Saturday, when Cole Gibson continued his hot streak, scoring twice in a span of just 17 seconds. The goals were his fifth and sixth of the postseason, in just four games. He has scored at least once in every playoff game, including two in Friday's Game 1 and two more in Saturday's Game 2.

That's all the offense Rochester would muster, though, as Tradesmen goalie Austin Bartell stopped 43 shots to beat a higher-seeded team for the third time in four games. Bartell lifted the third-seeded Tradesmen past second-seeded Peoria (Ill.) in the first round, stopping 60 shots in an overtime win in Game 2 that sent his team to the division finals.

The Grizzlies will have to figure out how to get more pucks past him on Sunday if they want to keep their season alive.

TRADESMEN 3, GRIZZLIES 2

Rochester 0-2-0 — 2

Oregon 0-1-2 — 3

First period — no scoring. Second period — 1. ROC, Cole Gibson 5 (Matthew Shaw 2) 11:13. 2. ROC, Gibson 6 (Kade Shea 2, Ben Oakland 4) 11:30. 3. ORE, Abe Laggis 2 (Amir Velikhanov 2, Dominic Murano 3) 17:45 (pp). Third period — 4. ORE, Velikhanov (unassisted) 13:55. 5. ORE, Tyler Steuck 1 (Carter Watters 2) 18:22.

Shots on goal — ROC 13-20-12—45, ORE 8-15-16—39. Goalies — ROC, Zach Wiese (L, 3-1-0; 36 saves); ORE, Austin Bartell (W, 3-1-0; 43 saves). Power-play opportunities — ROC 0-for-3, ORE 1-for-2. Penalties — ROC, 5-10 minutes; ORE, 5-10 minutes.