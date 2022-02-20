Grizzlies get a win, but division title has to wait

PEORIA, Ill. — The Rochester Grizzlies picked up a victory against their most heated rival — in a difficult place to earn a victory.

But the Grizzlies will have to wait a week to get another chance to wrap up their third consecutive North American 3 Hockey League Central Division championship.

Rochester was just seconds away from leaving Peoria without a victory, but Century grad Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth scored with 17 seconds to go in regulation, then Ben Oakland scored 2:01 into overtime to give the Grizzlies a 3-2 win against the Peoria Mustangs.

The victory gives Rochester (34-6-3) a seven-point lead over Peoria in the division standings with four games remaining. If the Grizzlies can win one of those four games — either in regulation, overtime or a shootout — they’ll win a division title.

Peoria (30-9-4) didn’t trail in the game until Oakland scored his third goal as a Grizzly midway through overtime.

Saturday’s game was scoreless until less than five minutes remained in the second period, when Peoria’s Jared Wisely scored to make it 1-0.

The Grizzlies tied it 8:55 into the third on a Luke Morrisette power-play goal, his 12th of the season.

Peoria’s Jackson Gram made it 2-1 with 5:41 to go.

That’s how the score remained as the clock ticked down inside of a minute, but with 17 seconds to go Bielenberg-Howarth came up huge, notching his eighth goal of the season to force OT. Then Oakland, in just his seventh game as a Grizzly, scored his third goal of the season, with assists from Bielenberg-Howarth and Logan Kroyman.

Niko Goich took care of the rest in net, making 18 saves.

The Grizzlies play at the Wausau Cyclones next Friday and Saturday, at 7:10 p.m. both nights, before closing the regular season at home March 4-5 against the Oregon (Wis.) Tradesmen. One win in any of those games will give Rochester another banner to add to the Rec Center rafters.

GRIZZLIES 3, MUSTANGS 2, OT

Rochester 0-0-2-1 — 3

Peoria 0-1-1-0 — 2

Rochester: Ben Oakland 1 goal, 1 assist; Logan Kroyman 1 assist; Luke Morrisette 1 goal, 1 assist; Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie : Niko Goich 18 saves (20 shots).