SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Grizzlies get a win, but division title has to wait

The Rochester Grizzlies forced overtime in dramatic fashion on Saturday night, then won two minutes into the extra period, beating top rival Peoria 3-2. A celebration will have to wait, though; the Grizzlies need one more win in their final four games to clinch a division title.

Rochester Grizzlies logo
Rochester Grizzlies
By Post Bulletin staff
February 19, 2022 10:22 PM
Share

PEORIA, Ill. — The Rochester Grizzlies picked up a victory against their most heated rival — in a difficult place to earn a victory.

But the Grizzlies will have to wait a week to get another chance to wrap up their third consecutive North American 3 Hockey League Central Division championship.

Rochester was just seconds away from leaving Peoria without a victory, but Century grad Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth scored with 17 seconds to go in regulation, then Ben Oakland scored 2:01 into overtime to give the Grizzlies a 3-2 win against the Peoria Mustangs.

The victory gives Rochester (34-6-3) a seven-point lead over Peoria in the division standings with four games remaining. If the Grizzlies can win one of those four games — either in regulation, overtime or a shootout — they’ll win a division title.

Peoria (30-9-4) didn’t trail in the game until Oakland scored his third goal as a Grizzly midway through overtime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday’s game was scoreless until less than five minutes remained in the second period, when Peoria’s Jared Wisely scored to make it 1-0.

The Grizzlies tied it 8:55 into the third on a Luke Morrisette power-play goal, his 12th of the season.

Peoria’s Jackson Gram made it 2-1 with 5:41 to go.

That’s how the score remained as the clock ticked down inside of a minute, but with 17 seconds to go Bielenberg-Howarth came up huge, notching his eighth goal of the season to force OT. Then Oakland, in just his seventh game as a Grizzly, scored his third goal of the season, with assists from Bielenberg-Howarth and Logan Kroyman.

Niko Goich took care of the rest in net, making 18 saves.

The Grizzlies play at the Wausau Cyclones next Friday and Saturday, at 7:10 p.m. both nights, before closing the regular season at home March 4-5 against the Oregon (Wis.) Tradesmen. One win in any of those games will give Rochester another banner to add to the Rec Center rafters.

GRIZZLIES 3, MUSTANGS 2, OT

Rochester 0-0-2-1 — 3

ADVERTISEMENT

Peoria 0-1-1-0 — 2

Rochester: Ben Oakland 1 goal, 1 assist; Logan Kroyman 1 assist; Luke Morrisette 1 goal, 1 assist; Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie: Niko Goich 18 saves (20 shots).

Peoria: Jackson Gram 1 goal; Tristan Trudel 1 assist; Jared Wisely 1 goal; Jaycob Bland 1 assist. Goalie: Nahuel Veyan 20 saves (23 shots).

Related Topics: JUNIOR HOCKEYROCHESTER GRIZZLIESNA3HLROCHESTER
What to read next
Austin Bruins logo
Sports
Catalano’s big night not enough for Austin Bruins in loss to streaking St. Cloud
The Austin Bruins dropped a one-goal decision to the NAHL’s hottest team on Friday.
February 18, 2022 11:24 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff
Rochester Grizzlies logo
Sports
Division title still there for taking for Grizzlies after shootout loss
The Rochester Grizzlies rallied from two goals down to force OT, but they lost in a shootout at rival Peoria on Friday.
February 18, 2022 10:36 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff
Curling - Men's Bronze Medal Game - Canada v United States
Sports
Olympic curling: Fourth-place finish for Team Shuster in Beijing
The placing matches the third-best finish by an American rink in seven Olympic appearances.
February 18, 2022 04:20 PM
 · 
By  Duluth News Tribune
Shane Soderwall.jpg
Sports
Rochester Grizzlies hit the road this weekend with a championship on their minds
Rochester can wrap up its third consecutive NA3HL Central Division championship this weekend. But it'll have to go through its top rival to do so.
February 18, 2022 10:48 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman