Grizzlies get going just in time, sweep home-opening series

The Rochester Grizzlies let a two-goal lead slip away in the third period Saturday night at the Rochester Recreation Center, but a late power-play goal, followed by an empty-net goal helped them earn a sweep of their home-opening series against the Wausau Cyclones.

Rochester Grizzlies logo
Rochester Grizzlies
By Staff reports
September 18, 2022 12:01 AM
ROCHESTER — On a night when the Rochester Grizzlies honored the 2022 North American 3 Hockey League national championship team, the current group of Grizzlies didn't put forth a championship-level effort.

But the Grizzlies turned it on when they needed to, getting a power-play goal from Luke Sawicky with 3:31 to play to pull out a 4-2 victory against the Wausau (Wis.) Cyclones and a sweep of the two-game weekend series at the Rochester Recreation Center.

The win gives the Grizzlies a 4-0-0 start to the 2022-23 season, as they attempt to defend the national championship won by last season's team.

More than a half-dozen members of that title team — including 2022 NA3HL Goalie of the Year Zach Wiese, an Owatonna native now playing for the University of Minnesota — were in the house on Saturday to drop the ceremonial puck and receive their championship rings.

GRIZZ.CHAMPS.jpg
Members of the 2021-22 Rochester Grizzlies national championship team received their championship rings on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, prior to the Grizzlies' game against Wausau at the Rochester Recreation Center.
Contributed / Rochester Grizzlies

The Grizzlies started strong, as Sawicky scored his first of the game just 91 seconds in. Erik Hernborn added his fourth goal of the season with less than six minutes to go in the first period, giving Rochester a 2-0 lead after one. The score remained that way after two periods, as well, as Grizzlies goalie Lucas Henderson stopped all nine shots he faced through the first 40 minutes.

The third period was a different story for Rochester. Wausau managed just five shots on goal in the period, but it scored on two of them — a goal by Chase Chapman 1:55 into the period and another by Dylan Chapman at the 7:38 mark.

That goal tied it 2-2 and that's how the score remained until the game ticked down to less than four minutes to go in regulation.

Chase Chapman took an untimely unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for shooting the puck at the Grizzlies' goal after the whistle with 4:18 to play in the third. Just 47 seconds later, Sawicky, an Osseo, Minn., native who is expected to return to his high school team when practice starts in November, notched his second goal of the game and fifth of the season.

That goal turned out to be the game winner. Former Lourdes standout defenseman Dawson McLaughlin added an empty-net goal with 29 seconds remaining to cap the scoring.

Henderson finished with 12 saves for the Grizzlies, who outshot the Cyclones 28-14.

Rochester is back in action Friday, Sept. 23, and Saturday, Sept. 24, at home against the Oregon (Wis.) Tradesmen. Games are scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. both nights at the Rec Center.

BOX SCORE: Rochester Grizzlies 4, Wausau Cyclones 2

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
